Crash kills longtime UNCP professor

March 19, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
Maxwell

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is mourning the loss of a longtime professor of the Biology Department, who was killed Wednesday in a car accident.

Harold David Maxwell, who was 75, died after his 2019 Jeep Cherokee, traveling east on N.C. 711 toward Lumberton, collided head-on with a 2009 GMC pickup truck operated by 56-year-old Jimothy Locklear, of Pembroke, according to Lumberton Deputy Chief of Police Maj. Tommy Barnes.

Maxwell was pronounced dead at the scene and Locklear was taken to an undisclosed hospital in South Carolina, where he was reportedly in stable condition on Thursday.

“Alcohol is expected to be a factor in the collision, and charges are pending,” Barnes said.

Maxwell is being remembered as an honest man and skilled professor, who dedicated most of his life to educating others. He served 53 years in the university’s Biology Department.

“Dr. Max was a true gentleman, quick with a smile and a calm and understated manner that put everyone at ease. He served in many roles during his time at UNCP, excelling while making countless friends from across campus,” said Jeff Frederick, dean of the university’s College of Arts and Sciences. “Dave’s impact to this institute is best measured by the length, care, intelligence and compassion to the service he brought to UNCP. His qualities were mostly intangible. He was a student-first kind of educator.”

A native of Smithville, Tenn., Maxwell was 22 when he joined the UNCP faculty after earning his undergraduate and master’s degree in Biology and fishery science from Tennessee Technological University. He later earned a Ph.D. in vertebrate physiology from N.C. State University.

Erika Young, a Biology Department lecturer, remembers learning much from Maxwell, first as a student in his Animal Physiology class and later as his colleague. She described Maxwell as an “intimidating and formidable” professor who taught her the values of being on time to labs.

“He played a pivotal role in so many lives and even as his colleague, out of respect, I could never call him by his first name,” Young said. “He will remain ‘Dr. Maxwell.’”

Former student Shannon Hunt said Maxwell brought the subjects he taught to life.

“He was an old-school professor who made anatomy and physiology real,” Hunt said. “He made you want to know the information and I can’t thank him enough for that.”

Maxwell’s love of teaching was fueled by his desire to do research outside the classroom.

“He was a learner, always,” said Velinda Woriax, Biology Department chair. “Although his wealth of knowledge was great, he was constantly reading, questioning, and consuming information.”

She said Maxwell would be the first to ask questions at any seminar he attended.

In May 2016, the department honored Maxwell for his 50 years at the UNCP. He received the title “Professor Emeritus” in 2006.

Maxwell received the Outstanding Teaching Award for the 1997-1998 academic year. He also oversaw the Minorities Access to Research Careers program for more than a decade, according to information from the university.

Maxwell served as chairman of the Department of Biology for 14 years before stepping down in 1997. In 2003, he retired from the department before returning as a part-time professor in August 2006.

“He was the most honest and as good a person as I’ve known in my life,” said Dr. Andy Ash. “Dave Maxwell was one of the most intelligent people I’ve ever met. As far as his interactions with students, he required them to master the material, and he cared about the transfer of knowledge, but he was one of the most kind and compassionate professors you would ever meet.

“I loved Dave as a brother. He was not only a role model, he was one my closest friends. He was just a fine human being. You run out of superlatives when you try to talk about Dave Maxwell.”

Colleagues recalled his near photographic memory and said he was well versed in anatomy, physiology, animal physiology, and vertebrate zoology, which were among his more frequent course offerings.

“Outside his academic and research achievements, he was a tremendously intelligent person,” Ash said. “I can remember during a seminar he would ask the program speakers questions they couldn’t answer, and these were leaders in the research field in anatomy and physiology.”

Jessica Horne

Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

