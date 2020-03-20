Library closing until further notice

March 20, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Public Library has closed its main branch and six satellite sites until further notice because of the threat of COVID-19.

The closure took effect on Thursday. The satellite sites are in Fairmont, Maxton, Pembroke, Red Springs, Rowland and St. Pauls.

The library had considered an Express Checkout service, during which items could be checked out during limited hours, but has abandoned that idea.

“The library will remain closed to the community until the situation improves and it is safe for staff to return to work,” Katie Fountain, the library director, said in an email. “We are asking that patrons keep their library materials at home until we reopen to the public. The book drops will be closed, as we will not have staff working to check them.

“We encourage patrons to enjoy our digital libraries while we are closed. Links to NCLIVE, e-INC, and NCKids Digital Library are available on our website at www.robesoncountylibrary.org. We will post updates to our Facebook page and website. We appreciate your patience during this time and hope that we will be able to reopen soon.”

Staff report