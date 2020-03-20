New order bans outdoor dining at restaurants

March 20, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The state of North Carolina is no longer allowing some restaurants to serve patrons in an outdoor dining area.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday ordered all bars and restaurants closed because of the threat of COVID-19, but the next day modified the order to allow some outdoor dining. But that changed on Friday.

According to information provided by the Robeson County government, “There has been a change in the status of disease transmission that affects the enforcement of public health control measures. In light of new information regarding the presence of community spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina, local jurisdictions should enforce the more stringent Order of Abatement of Imminent Hazard issued by the Secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services, which states that ‘seating areas of restaurants and bars constitute an imminent hazard for the spread of COVID-19.’”

The order says all seating areas and bars are directed to close immediately. Restaurants are restricted to carry-out, drive-through, and delivery to ensure food is available while maintaining social distancing.

