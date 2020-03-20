Maxton closing Town Hall

March 20, 2020
By: Staff report

MAXTON — The town of Maxton’s administrative office will be closed to the general public effective Monday because of the health threat posed by COVID-19.

The measure is temporary, and the closure will be re-evaluated periodically.

As a precautionary measure for customers and staff, customers are asked to pay utility bills and taxes online at https://www.paybill.com/townofmaxton, via telephone at 866-822-2188, or by placing bill payments in the town’s dropbox at back door of Town Hall. Only checks or money orders will be accepted at the dropbox.

Zoning and other requests can be handled by contacting the town office at 910-844-5231. The town office should also be contacted by phone in the event of a water emergency, or call the Maxton Police Department after hours at 910-844-5667.

Recreation events are cancelled until further notice.

