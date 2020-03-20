Crime report

LUMBERTON — There are places in Lumberton where one can go and dine at a restaurant despite Gov. Roy Cooper’s order banning such in-door eating activity, and the options are about to grow by at least one eatery.

Cooper issued an executive order on Tuesday banning bars and restaurants from having indoor dining and allowing them only to provide take-out meals and delivery. But, that’s not stopping the owner of Village Station and Arnold’s from taking steps to continue drawing customers.

“Anyone with outdoor dining can do this,” Arnold West said. “We’re planning on doing this. We’re going to set up outdoor dining.”

The plan is to set up tables outside the take-out station at Village Station on Roberts Avenue on Thursday, he said. The idea was inspired by the large number of bikers who regularly come to the restaurant. The bikers told him they will continue to come to the restaurant and will buy take-out orders and eat while sitting on their motorcycles, West said.

Four to five tables will be set up, he said. Each table will seat no more than six people and they will be at least 10 feet apart in order to allow for social distancing encouraged by local, state and federal health agencies.

The Wing Company, on Kahn Drive, also has outdoor dining, West said.

“Me and Jimmy (Wiggins) at WingCo are good friends, and we’re always communicating,” West said.

Wiggins is the owner of The Wing Company. He, Arnold and other restaurant owners are communicating and finding ways for the eateries to survive the difficult economic times created by COVID-19.

“This is the time when restaurants band together and help each other,” West said.

Pizza lovers can dine outdoors at Your Pie, located on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

The restaurant sports a 2,500-square-foot patio that will seat 40 people, owner Kevin Fraley said. And the tables are placed about six feet apart in order to allow for social distancing.

The patio is open during regular business hours, which are Mondays through Thursdays and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

“As long as the state allows outdoor seating, we’ll do it,” Fraley said.

Another virus-related eating activity also is seeing plenty of business: the Public Schools of Robeson County’s grab-and-go program to provide meals to students dependent on the district for meals during the academic year. The county’s public schools closed their doors for at least two weeks starting Monday. The meals program began Tuesday.

At Lumberton High School there was a steady flow on Wednesday of vehicles, including small cars driven by mothers trying to feed their families to vans being loaded with boxes of packed lunches.

“We’ve had a church that will come to pick up 50 lunches to feed disadvantage ones that don’t have transportation. They’re going to take the lunches to the Housing Authority,” said Jamane Watson, Lumberton High assistant principal.

About 25 people were helping get the meals to the people who needed them on Wednesday. Among them were school Food Nutrition workers, and other faculty and staff who were volunteering their time. Lumberton police chipped in by preparing and handing out lunches and directing traffic.

“They’re grateful, they’re thankful,” Watson said of the people getting the meals. “I have to give props to the central office staff, Dr. (Superintendent Shanita) Wooten and all of the staff, for organizing this. A lot of kids, they only eat two meals a day and that’s breakfast and lunch, what they get here. They don’t eat until the next day.”

Each day there will be a new meal. Wednesday’s lunch was hamburgers and green beans.

Five hundred lunches were prepared on Tuesday. Watson said he is almost certain most of those meals were distributed at Lumberton High.

“Today, we’ve been out here 37 minutes and we’ve probably already served 250 people,” he said.

The meal distribution sites are Fairmont High School, at the front drive at the cafeteria entrance; Lumberton Senior High School; Oxendine Elementary; Purnell Swett High; Red Springs High; Southside-Ashpole Elementary; St. Pauls High; and RB Dean/Townsend Elementary. All sites are drive-through only.

The COVID-19 testing business has not been quite as busy as the meals program.

About 40 tests have been administered in Robeson County, Health Department Director Bill Smith said Wednesday. Two of them were administered by the Health Department.

No cases of the new coronavirus that rose out of Wuhan, China, have been reported in Robeson County.

People who are worried or fear they have COVID-19 can ask their primary health-care provider if the provider is administering the test, Smith said. If the patient is symptomatic he or she will be tested for flu first and then COVID-19. Swabs are used with both tests.

The cost of the tests will be determined by the health-care provider.

“Use of state-provided test kits generally is done at no charge,” Smith said.

If the test kit is provided by a state or federal health department the swabs will be sent to the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh for testing, he said. If a private lab provided the kit, the swabs will be sent to that lab.

“Results are suppose to be available in 24 to 72 hours, but it has been slowing down due to volume,” Smith said. “At the time the test is taken the patient will need to self-isolate until results are received.”

Both the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say testing is not needed for everyone. Only people showing symptoms of the virus should request a test.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has expanded testing criteria for COVID-19. According to the state health agency, only people who meet the following criteria should ask their doctor or local health department about being testing for COVID-19 through the state lab: have fever or lower respiratory symptoms, such as cough and shortness of breath, and close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case within the past 14 days; or have fever and lower respiratory symptoms and a negative rapid flu test.

The new coronavirus continues to cause disruptions and adjustments throughout Robeson County. A major adjustment was made at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

On Tuesday, campus leaders sent to all students a directive that reads in part, “To reduce the spread of COVID-19, effective immediately all students are instructed to remain at, or return to, their permanent residences unless granted an exception by our university. Exceptions will be made in extraordinary cases, including where continued education is not possible, where students may not have safe and suitable alternative living arrangements, or where they have prohibitive travel restrictions.”

There are about 7,700 students at UNCP. About 2,000 live in on-campus housing.

“This guidance is until further notice and will only be adjusted in consultation with the state, health officials and the UNC System once it is safe to do so. The safety and health of our campus community will always remain our top priority,” Jodi Phelps, interim vice chancellor for Advancement and chief Communications & Marketing officer, said Wednesday.

Robeson Community College also has made adjustments recently.

“We’re still planning to begin online instruction Monday,” Fidel Benton, campus director of Marketing and Communications, said Wednesday. “We don’t have dorms as you know, so there is no action there. The library has been closed for the remainder of the week. It will reopen Monday, March 23, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., serving students only.

“We’re still currently open but practicing social distancing.”

According to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday there were 63 confirmed cases in North Carolina, zero deaths and 1,850 residents had been tested.

The CDC reported that as of noon Wednesday there were 7,038 cases in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and U.S. Virgin Islands. The virus had killed 97 U.S. citizens.

Lumberton police chipped in Wednesday to help Lumberton High School faculty and staff bag up and prepare lunches for distribution to Public Schools of Robeson County students dependent on the school district for meals during the academic year. The school was one of eight locations chosen as meals distribution sites across the county. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSCN8213.jpg Lumberton police chipped in Wednesday to help Lumberton High School faculty and staff bag up and prepare lunches for distribution to Public Schools of Robeson County students dependent on the school district for meals during the academic year. The school was one of eight locations chosen as meals distribution sites across the county. Lumberton High School faculty and staff get ready Wednesday to hand out bagged lunches prepared by the school’s Food Nutrition Department. T.C. Hunter Managing editor