RCC board OKs emergency paid leave

March 20, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College Board of Trustees this week adopted a provision making RCC employees eligible for up to 96 hours of emergency paid leave if negatively affected by COVID-19.

The decision was unanimously approved during an emergency called telephone meeting that took place Thursday.

The provision, which is made possible through the Office of State and Human Resources, allows for the paid leave being granted through March 31. The balance will not carry over beyond that point.

“We do have a lot of people that are impacted by COVID-19 that do not have earned-leave time, particularly our part-time and temporary employees,” RCC President Melissa Singler said.

An example would be a Continuing Education instructor who had to close a class because it is not possible to continue online, she said.

“Right now, we would just send that person home and they would not be paid through the end of their contract because they have no earned leave,” Singler said.

Employees who are eligible include mandatory or non-mandatory employees, which include temporary and permanent employees who cannot work because they have child care or elder-care needs because of COVID-19; non-mandatory employees, which are temporary or permanent employees who are unable to work remotely; or part-time employees with irregular schedules; or employees who have symptoms of COVID-19 or are caring for someone who has such symptoms.

“We want to offer our employees every opportunity to get through this pandemic — every support we can,” Singler said.

The board also tabled changing the Emergency Closing policy. The board will consider adding “pandemic” to options for emergency closings.

“We have never had anything like this so there hasn’t been a need to add pandemic,” Board Chairman Sammy Cox Jr. said.

