RCC board OKs emergency paid leave

LUMBERTON — Lumberton officials expect a resolution soon regarding the demolition of the Ramada Inn at 3608 Kahn Drive, which has been abandoned since being flooded by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

City Manager Wayne Horne anticipates that either the city will get federal approval in the next two weeks or so from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for a grant to cover demolition costs, or the city will move to condemn the 5.3-acre property, which has become an eyesore in a very visible location near Interstate 95 and the Roberts Avenue exit.

A $400,000 Community Development Block Grant has been approved at the state level, but HUD raised concerns regarding a quarter-acre strip of land situated on the north end of the property, and adjacent to the Meadow Branch canal, which is part of a floodway that channels floodwaters. The city wants to conduct a new survey that cuts the strip of land out of the Ramada Inn property; the rest of the property is considered to be in a 100-year flood plain.

If HUD approves the request and the city receives the grant money, demolition would begin soon.

The city already has drawn up specifications for demolition and completed an asbestos study on the 73,000-square-foot hotel, and is ready to bid out the demolition if HUD gives approval to the new survey, Horne said.

The estimated demolition cost of $400,000 includes $150,000 in landfill fees and $125,000 for asbestos abatement, with the remaining $125,000 for the demolition itself.

If HUD does not approve the new survey, the city is set to move forward with condemnation. Under either scenario, the end of a long process is in sight.

“Once we get that resolved, we’ll know what we have to do,” Horne said. “We’ll either move forward with the grant or, if we go back on the city side and have to condemn it, all that work’s been done, with the asbestos study, so that’s going to be a pretty quick window for us to come in and get a contract (for demolition).”

Harry Jhala, who has owned the property since 2012, is waiting to see which option plays itself out. Jhala had little choice but to leave the hotel abandoned after his insurance did not cover the flood damage caused by Hurricane Matthew.

“I’m just waiting for the answer, that’s all,” said Jhala, who also owns Cold Stone Creamery and Long Branch Cafe. “We’re ready on our side, ready to move forward. Until something happens, we’re just waiting. That’s all, right now.”

Once the abandoned hotel is demolished, Jhala plans to redevelop the property, placing two hotels and three restaurants at the site. Even through the delay, Moe’s Southwestern Grill, Scholtzky’s Deli and Cinnabon are still on board to share a restaurant building on the property.

“It’s a very valuable piece of property in a great location, so there’s a future for this property,” said Leroy Rising, the city councilman in whose Precinct 1 the Ramada property sits.

With the main part of the property in a 100-year flood plain, new structures will have to be elevated two feet above base flood elevation, according to the city’s flood control ordinance. Horne said this is not uncommon, as 40 percent of Lumberton is considered to be in a 100-year flood plain and many other businesses in town have been built under the same condition. This was not the case on the original hotel structure, as it was built in 1974, before the ordinance was in place.

The city of Lumberton may have moved more quickly to condemn and demolish the Ramada Inn, but while City Council has been waiting for the potential grant they’ve chosen to prioritize restoring flooded residential homes before moving forward with the plan to help a commercial location.

The city has taken ownership of 36 residential properties flooded by Hurricane Matthew, with the goal of helping them be rebuilt. City leaders plan to buy five more before moving on to 54 homes that were flooded by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

The city covers the costs for buying the homes and then applies for reimbursement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“What it boils down to is financing and priorities of what the council wants to do,” Horne said. “We want to make sure that the federal money is not going to be available to us before we move forward with the city on taking it (the Ramada Inn) down, and that’s kind of where we are right now.”

The city had anticipated in the fall of 2019 that demolition was coming soon, but the issue raised by HUD has delayed the project.

“It’s unfortunate it’s taken this long, but nothing moves fast when you’re dealing with the state and the federal government, and we’re working as hard as we can,” Rising said. “The city has done a great job with the grant process, and working through those red-tape issues, but this is the last thing. We hope to have it down by fall or thereabouts.”

In a best-case scenario, the inn could possibly be demolished by early summer, Horne said.

The hotel has been boarded up and cleaned up in recent months. Horne said that while some people see boarding up the building as a bad aesthetic for the very visible building, the city followed the same protocol it uses on all abandoned properties. The plywood used at the Ramada Inn can be reused in boarding up other buildings in the future.

Rising previously raised issues about the property being a dangerous location. It has been the target of vandalism, and homeless people frequently inhabit the building. Some of that has been deterred since the building was boarded up, and that it is also being patrolled daily, he said.

“There’s a lot of homeless in the city, and some of them have been finding their way over (to Ramada),” Rising said. “It has been a concern, but other places in town are concerning as well. By safeingit up and cleaning it up, it kind of deterred some of that. They put some concrete barriers across the back to try and stop it over there and deter some of that. There may be homeless people still in there, but not as many as there were before.”

Before Hurricane Matthew the building also housed Adelio’s Restaurant, which has since relocated downtown.

Harry Jhala said he is relieved a resolution for the Ramada Inn is getting closer.

“I’m thankful the city is willing to help me and the city is doing this,” Jhala said. “I want to do something for our city of Lumberton. I’m tired of seeing things go down continuously, and hopefully this time everyone will prosper and make the property and the business itself and the community there look decent. I’m sorry it’s looking so bad, but there’s only so much I can do.”

Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian The Ramada Inn at 3608 Kahn Drive has been abandoned since the property was flooded during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Lumberton city officials expect that, either through grant money or condemnation, the hotel will be demolished soon. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSCN8223.jpg Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian The Ramada Inn at 3608 Kahn Drive has been abandoned since the property was flooded during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Lumberton city officials expect that, either through grant money or condemnation, the hotel will be demolished soon. Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian The Ramada Inn at 3608 Kahn Drive has been abandoned since the property was flooded during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Lumberton city officials expect that, either through grant money or condemnation, the hotel will be demolished soon. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSCN8223-bw.jpg Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian The Ramada Inn at 3608 Kahn Drive has been abandoned since the property was flooded during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Lumberton city officials expect that, either through grant money or condemnation, the hotel will be demolished soon.

Chris Stiles Staff Writer