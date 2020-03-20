Jones named to House coronavirus panel

RALEIGH — A state lawmaker who represents part of Robeson County has been selected to a legislative committee that will address the threat posed by the new coronavirus.

Rep. Brenden Jones, the Republican representative of District 46, has been selected to serve on the House Select Committee on COVID-19, the formation of which was announced Friday by House Speaker Tim Moore.

The newly formed committee will consist of four working groups: Health Care, Continuity of State Operations, Education, and Economic Support. Jones, whose district covers parts of Columbus and Robeson counties, will serve on the Economic Support working group.

“As a small-business owner, I am increasingly concerned about the economic impact businesses will face as a result of the spread of COVID-19,” Jones said. “Small businesses are the backbone of our state’s economy and we must do what we can to ensure their stability. I look forward to working with my colleagues to determine what measures the legislature can provide to effectively address this pandemic.”

The Select Committee and each of the working groups shall maximize all options to meet remotely and minimize gatherings of staff and members, according to information from Jones’ legislative office. All meetings will be held in a manner that allows for telephonic or remote participation.

