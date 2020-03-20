LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health officials announced Friday that it is reducing staffing levels through staff furloughs in a number of departments to focus on essential services and the expected COVID-19 patient surge, as recommended by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Some clinics will be closed.

A total of 201 employees will be affected. They have been notified, officials from Southeastern Health said.

The reason for the decision is to redeploy resources to clinical areas that will be most needed to effectively address the expected surge in COVID-19 patients who will need inpatient and outpatient treatment, and to minimize risk to staff in accordance with CDC risk-mitigation guidelines.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but it is in the best interest of the health of our employees and the community,” said Joann Anderson, president and CEO of Southeastern Health. “As health-care providers, we are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and need to do everything we can to ensure we have the right clinical resources in place, including staff, supplies and equipment, to prepare for a COVID-19 patient surge.”

Southeastern Health is closing temporarily a number of clinics and care access points.

As much as possible, clinical staff from those locations may be reassigned to support operations at Southeastern Regional Medical Center and other targeted strategic care access points, the health-care provider said in a statement.

The decisions will be evaluated regularly as the COVID-19 situation develops. Southeastern Health plans to bring back as many of the affected employees as they can at the appropriate time and as the situation evolves. However, the system does expect there will be some lasting impact as a result of the pandemic.

“The board is aware of these incredibly difficult decisions, and we take the impact on our team members very seriously,” said Kenneth Rust, chair of Southeastern Health’s Board of Trustees. “We are supportive of leadership taking these steps today so that we can be as prepared as possible and equipped with the right clinical resources to do our part in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Nothing is more important to the board and our leadership team than the health and safety of our employees and the people we serve.”

Some of the medical providers and nurses will be assisting at Southeastern Health’s two COVID-19 screening sites. One is a drive-through site on the grounds of Southeastern Health Park at 4901 Dawn Drive in Lumberton, which will open Saturday. Its operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

The other screening site is at Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Pembroke, located at 923 W. Third St. in Pembroke.

People who go to the clinics will be screened before being eligible to be tested for COVID-19.

“They will have an initial screening, and the screening will be if they’ve traveled internationally to any of the impacted areas, or if they’ve traveled domestically to the main states of concern,” said Fordham Britt, the director of Physician Services for Southeastern Health. “In the United States we’re concerned about California, New York or Washington state, if they’ve traveled to those areas and they’re symptomatic or if they’ve been exposed to someone and they’re symptomatic.”

If they meet these criteria, they will register and be tested for the flu or strep. If they do not meet the criteria, they will be sent away, she said.

“We want to screen the ones that are most at risk and we want to preserve our supplies,” Britt said. “We’re not at a point in our country where anyone who wants to be screened is.”

If a patient tests positive for the flu or strep, medical providers will provide instructions for home care or write medications or prescriptions. If they test negative, they will sign a consent form to draw a specimen for COVID-19.

“We do not do the testing here,” Britt said. “It’s off-site testing.”

A lab called Quest will test the specimen.

Britt said she is unsure how long it will take before results are in and has been notified it could take five or more days. When patients are tested for COVID-19, they will come under under investigation by the Robeson County Health Department.

“When those results come back from that testing, the results will be shared with the patient by the Health Department,” Britt said.

They will continue doing screenings until flu and strep testing runs out, she said. The screening site at the Health Park has the capacity to administer 1,000 flu and strep tests.

For ongoing updates and resources from Southeastern Health related to COVID-19, go online to http://www.srmc.org/main/covid-19-update.html.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, as of 11 a.m. on Friday, there were 137 confirmed cases in North Carolina, an increase of 40 over the day before, zero deaths and 3,233 who had been tested. There had been no cases reported in Robeson County.

In the United States, there had been 10,442 cases and 150 deaths, an increase of 53.

Anderson https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Anderson-2013-7.jpg Anderson Rust https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_kenneth-rust-6.jpg Rust Britt https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0009e-3.jpg Britt Roxanna Ross | Southeastern Health Southeastern Healthcare providers Brooke Grooms, Matthew Herring and Tonna Wyatt put up one of the screening tents at the COVID-19 testing site at Southeastern Health Park. The site will open Saturday at 8 a.m. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_0398-3.jpg Roxanna Ross | Southeastern Health Southeastern Healthcare providers Brooke Grooms, Matthew Herring and Tonna Wyatt put up one of the screening tents at the COVID-19 testing site at Southeastern Health Park. The site will open Saturday at 8 a.m. Roxanna Ross | Southeastern Health Fordham Britt, the director of Physician Services for Southeastern Health, does a run-through of the drive-through COVID-19 screening site at Southeastern Health Park which opens Saturday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_0483-3.jpg Roxanna Ross | Southeastern Health Fordham Britt, the director of Physician Services for Southeastern Health, does a run-through of the drive-through COVID-19 screening site at Southeastern Health Park which opens Saturday.