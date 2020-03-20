LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department is asking anyone who saw a Wednesday traffic accident on N.C. 711 that left one person dead to come forward.

Harold David Maxwell, who was 75, died after his 2019 Jeep Cherokee, traveling east on N.C. 711 toward Lumberton, collided head-on with a 2009 GMC pickup truck operated by 56-year-old Jimothy Locklear, of Pembroke, according to Lumberton Deputy Chief of Police Maj. Tommy Barnes.

Maxwell was pronounced dead at the scene, and Locklear was taken to an undisclosed hospital in South Carolina, where he was reportedly in stable condition on Thursday and is likely to make a full recovery, Barnes said.

Police have said they suspect alcohol and that charges are pending.

“We’re just trying to put together a stronger case. any eyewitness information will be greatly appreciated,” Barnes said.

Anyone in the area at the time of the accident should call Lumberton police Officer Cedrique Bridges or Maj. Barnes at 910-671-3845.