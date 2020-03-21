Robeson County has first case of coronavirus

LUMBERTON — Robeson County has its first case of COVID-19.

According to the Robeson County Health Department, a private test at a local health clinic shows a county resident with the illness, and that person is now being monitored and is under isolation at home.

The Health Department saidd the person recently traveled to Washington, D.C., and developed symptoms on March 12.

The Robeson County Health Department is working to identify anyone who might have come into close contact with this person. The Centers for Disease Control defines close contact as being within approximately six feet of a person for a 10 minutes or longer. Based on information provided by the individual, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, determine what if any additional measures are needed such as temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.

Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory drops, individuals should take the same measures that health-care providers recommend to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. These include washing your hands repetitively, avoiding touching your face, staying home if you are sick and covering coughs and sneezes with your elbow.

Symptoms for COVID-19 are fever, dry cough and other lower respiratory illnesses such as shortness of breath.

“A take-home message from this case, if you feel sick refrain from going to work and self-isolate yourself as much as possible,” said Bill Smith, director of the county Health Department. “This will help reduce the number of people potentially exposed. Additionally, do not visit your health-care provider without first calling so that your situation can be assessed.”

The Health Department said it is important to make sure the information about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources like Robeson County Health Department, CDC and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Visit the Robeson County Health Department and the Robeson County Government Facebook, Instagram page and web site for links to CDC and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. For information, call the Health Department’s dedicated line at 910-671-3220 Mondays through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.

According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, as of 11 a.m. on Saturday, there were 184 confirmed cases in North Carolina, zero deaths and 5,276 who had been tested. In the United States, there had been 15,219 cases and 201 deaths.