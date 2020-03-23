Cape Fear Valley Health reschedules non-essential surgeries, procedures

By: Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE – Cape Fear Valley Health is rescheduling non-essential surgeries and procedures effective Tuesday because of COVID-19.

The rescheduling follows the guidelines of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the American College of Surgeons, according to a release from the health-care system. Urgent, emergent and essential services will continue uninterrupted.

“Rescheduling non-essential surgeries, procedures and diagnostic testing will minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 among patients and healthcare providers. It also allows the healthcare system to conserve critical resources and focus care on those who need it most,” the release reads in part.

Cape Fear Valley is notifying affected patients. The health system will prioritize these surgeries, procedures and diagnostic testing when it is safe to resume them.

