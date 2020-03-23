Maxton PD closes lobby, Fairmont shutters Town Hall to public

March 23, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

MAXTON — The Maxton Police Department has closed its lobby and suspended community service and magistrate services in response to COVID-19.

Non-emergency services will be handled by phone, according to a statement from the department. The magistrate is available by phone only at 910- 844-6001.

People who need criminal papers issued should contact the magistrate’s office at the Robeson County jail at 910-671-3169, or the magistrate’s office in the Robeson County Courthouse at 910-272- 5942. People who need civil papers issued should contact the Clerk of Court at 910-272-5900.

“We will continue to monitor COVID-19. Updates will be provided as they become available,” according to the statement.

The town of Fairmont has closed Town Hall to the general public.

“These measures are temporary, and the closure will be reassessed periodically,” a town statement reads in part.

Customers may pay their utility bills by mail, by using the drop box located in front of Town Hall or online at https://www.paylocalgov.com/Payment/SelectEntity/970. In the case of emergency, call 911.

Call Town Hall at 910-628-9766 for more information.

Staff report

Related Articles