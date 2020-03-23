Humane Society in need of volunteers and donations

March 23, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
By: Tomeka Sinclair - Staff writer
Bennett

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Humane Society is making changes in a bid to protect staff and volunteers from the threat of COVID-19, and is asking for financial support during this time of virus.

“To keep employees and the public safe we are taking visitors by appointment only,” Humane Society Executive Director Samantha Bennett said.

Appointments can be made by calling 910-738-8282. The Humane Society will use Facebook to keep people informed about happenings at the rescue shelter and to showcase animals available for adoption.

Bennett said the shelter already has experienced a drop in adoptions and donations because of the new coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people are holding out on adopting,” she said. “Donations are down because people are losing their jobs.”

The shelter’s 18th annual John Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament, which usually raises about $10,000 each year, was postponed until Aug. 1.

“That’s a nice little chunk that we’re losing out on or being delayed on,” Bennett said. “Plus we may not make as much because we don’t know how the economy will be then.”

Because of the fundraiser’s postponement, the shelter needs monetary donations to offset veterinary bills, and spay and neuter costs, Bennett said. There is usually a spike in animal births during the spring.

“Please make sure you spay and neuter,” she said. “We don’t need anymore puppies or kittens during this time.”

The shelter also is asking for donations of Pedigree and/or Purina dog and cat food, and puppy and kitten chicken or chicken and rice formula. Pee pads and clumping litter also are needed.

Despite its need, the Humane Society has not stopped giving to pet owners in need.

The shelter is offering a limited amount of free pet food for people who meet a certain need or criteria, Bennett said.

Anyone age 18 and older who wishes to get out of the house but still maintain social distance is encouraged to volunteer to walk dogs in the morning and afternoon.

“We have a road and a good-size field out back,” Bennett said. “We would love for people to come out and walk the dogs.”

Volunteers and pet owners need not worry about contracting COVID-19 from dogs and cats.

“I wanted to dispel any fear,” Bennett said. “You can’t get this virus from your pet.”

Rescue shelter seeks volunteers, donations

Tomeka Sinclair

Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

