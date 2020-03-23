Humane Society in need of volunteers and donations

LUMBERTON — Robeson County government offices will continue to operate as usual for the time being in the face of the health threat posed by COVID-19, but all non-emergency travel for employees has been canceled.

Neither a curfew nor a state of emergency has been implemented at this time, according information released Friday by county government. County leaders are encouraging residents to pay bills online or utilize drive-through windows, when available.

The county courthouse remains open to residents with business at the Tax Department, Register of Deeds and the Clerk of Court, according to the information. Court cases are being rescheduled.

The county Department of Health reported Friday there remain no cases of coronavirus in Robeson County. As of 11 a.m. Friday, there were 137 cases in North Carolina, but no deaths.

Public Schools of Robeson County’s teachers and principals were told Friday that the district will be working to implement a continuous learning plan for students that will begin on March 30 if students do not return to school by then, according to information from the PSRC. County public schools were closed to students as of Monday, and online, or remote, learning was initiated.

Principals and assistant principals will be tasked with daily check-ins with staff and the delivery of any critical information. They also are responsible for ensuring the effectiveness of remote learning and facilitating communication with parents should a teacher get sick.

Teachers​ may be asked to teach their students in some virtual-school fashion for the rest of the school year, according to district leaders. ​Teachers and other school employees​ are to maintain daily interaction with students by hosting daily office hours, synchronized learning time, etc.

School district administrators are asking parents to ensure that students are logging in at the start of each day, following lesson plans and completing their assignments. Parents are encouraged to stay abreast of developments and important announcements.

Districts are reporting confusion as to whether or not remote instruction constitutes ​core instruction​ or only ​supplemental learning​. State Board Chairman Eric Davis said further guidance on that is likely upcoming.

The PSRC is waiting on state leaders to release information about an extended closure.

“I can tell you right now — people need to be preparing, we are not coming back to school April 1. We’re working with the federal government particularly about getting the waiver we need and making sure we don’t have to test this school year,” state Superintendent Mark Johnson said in a recent interview with ABC11.

“Let’s stop the rumors!” a PSRC release reads in part.

School district leaders stress that they recognize that this is a stressful time for parents, guardians and students.

“Many of you are seeking information on how you and your family could possibly be impacted. PSRC will keep you informed with up-to-date information as soon as we receive it. PSRC is also aware of the many rumors circulating on social media platforms. We encourage our community to share only the information provided by PSRC related to COVID-19,” the release reads in part.

There are two main rumors circulating in the community.

The first is that Robeson County’s public schools will be closed for the rest of the academic year.

“Under the Executive Order of Gov. Roy Cooper, the Public Schools of Robeson County will be closed to students until March 30, 2020. This is current information, and we will let you know if this changes,” the release reads in part.

The second is that the school district will not have end-of-year testing.

According to school district administration, “On March 20, the United States Education Department announced possible flexibility in the requirements for testing. At this moment, no official announcement has been received from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.”

Local restaurants — indeed every restaurant in North Carolina — took another economic hit Friday thanks to COVID-19 and the state Department of Health and Human Services.

According to information from the Robeson County government, “There has been a change in the status of disease transmission that affects the enforcement of public health control measures. In light of new information regarding the presence of community spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina, local jurisdictions should enforce the more stringent Order of Abatement of Imminent Hazard issued by the Secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, which states that ‘seating areas of restaurants and bars constitute an imminent hazard for the spread of COVID-19.’”

The order mandates that all seating areas and bars are to close immediately. Restaurants are restricted to carry-out, drive-through, and delivery to ensure food is available while maintaining social distancing.

The Lumberton Police Department took to its Facebook page on Friday to announce another change to its operations.

“Due to the impact of COVID-19 we are suspending all fingerprint services until further notice,” the posting reads in part.

The posting goes on to say the suspension is to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor