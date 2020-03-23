St. Pauls Police Department needs money to add K9 officer

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls Police Department is raising money to make a furry addition to the police force.

Police Chief Steve Dollinger said he hopes to have a canine officer on the job by fall.

“So, I’m moving full steam ahead on this,” he said.

The department received a $2,500 donation from Sanderson Farms on March 10, leaving it needing to raise about $10,000 before the police dog can be bought, Dollinger said. He credits St. Pauls police Lt. Michael Seago for helping secure the donation.

The department is applying for grants and looking to businesses for hep. Dollinger said.

McDonald’s, on West Broad Street in St. Pauls, has postponed its donation drive, originally scheduled for April 14, because of COVID-19, the chief said. No new date for the fundraiser has been established. ,

He hopes the planned addition of a canine officer sends a clear message to the public, he said.

“We’re cracking down on drugs in this area,” Dollinger said. “We’re going to be aggressively enforcing narcotics laws.”

The department looks forward to continuing its work with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to decrease drug crimes in the county, he said.

“We appreciate their help,” he said of the Sheriff’s Office.

The police chief said having a canine on the force offers many benefits. The dog will help officers track drugs, missing people and provide extra force when needed.

The dog’s handler also will perform demonstrations in local schools, the chief said.

“It’s going to be great for community relations,” Dollinger said.

Among the canine breeds being considered by the department are the Belgian Malinois and Dutch Shepherd, he said.

Dollinger has firsthand experience with the value of a canine officer. He was a canine officer for 11 years during his time with the Middleton Police Department in Middleton, New Jersey.

“It’s definitely an asset,” the police chief said.

And he is open to receiving donations from the public in order to get a canine officer.

“If anybody is interested in donating to help us get the K9 unit up and running, it would be much appreciated,” Dollinger said.

Checks can be made payable to the St. Pauls Police Department with “K-9 fund” in the memo line and mailed or delivered to the police department at 210 W. Blue St. in St Pauls.

