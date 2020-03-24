Suspect in series of rapes under $3M bond

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man is in the Robeson County jail under a $3 million secured bond after being arrested and charged with a series of rapes as well as armed robbery.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Candelaria, 24, of Candor Drive, wasarrested at his residence on Monday by officers with the Criminal Investigations Division.

He is charged with three counts of first-degree forcible sex offense, two counts of second-degree rape, second-degree forcible sex offense, four counts of first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and common law robbery. Candelaria was placed in the custody of Robeson County Detention Center with a $3 million secured bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said the charges are in relation to assaults in August in Maxton, Sept. 21 in Lumberton, Oct. 7 in Fairmont and March 15 in Lumberton.

The Sheriff’s Office said a recent interview and follow-up in interviews led investigators to Candeleria.

“This has been a disturbing investigation and I applaud the victims for coming forward with their information,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “As this investigation continues, we have reason to believe there may be more victims across the county and ask that any person that may have been victimized by this suspect to please call the number below … .”

The numbers to call are 910-671-3100 or (910)-671-3170.

