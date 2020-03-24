Second Robeson County resident tests positive for COVID-19

LUMBERTON — A second Robeson County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The resident is being monitored and is following isolation orders in this county, according to the county Department of Public Health. The patient was tested at a local health clinic, and the private lab testing does not have to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and therefore this is considered a positive result.

The patient, who was a close contact of the first case, remains at home, according to the Health Department.

The first case was reported this past weekend by the county Health Department. This person, whose name was not released, recently traveled to Washington, D.C., and developed symptoms on March 12.

Efforts are underway to identify people who have had close contact with the person who most recently tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the county Health Department. The CDC defines close contact as being within about 6 feet of a person for 10 minutes or longer.

“Based on information provided by the individual, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, determine which if any additional measures are needed such as temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing,” a Health Department release reads in part.

Symptoms for COVID-19 are fever, cough and other lower respiratory illnesses, a symptom of which might be shortness of breath.

“Both of these cases reported that their taste and smell had diminished,” the release reads in part.

Recent guidelines change testing recommendations such that people with mild symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19 do not need testing, according to the Health Department. People with mild symptoms are urged to stay home to recover.

“Coming out to be tested can expose a non-infected person or if the person is infected, it could expose other members of the community including those at high risk and health care workers,” the release reads in part.

Anyone with questions can call the Health Department’s dedicated line at 671-3220 Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.

