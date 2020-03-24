Crime report

March 24, 2020 robesonian News 0

The following thefts were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Benjamin Bullard, Red Hill Road, Maxton; and Jeremiah Clark, Hunsom Drive, Maxton.

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Christa Byrd, Northfield Road, Lumberton; Betty Lowery, N.C. 71 North, Shannon; Tiffany Brooks, Short Lane, Red Springs; and Kimberly Perez, Udell Road, Lumberton.

Cody Freeman reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a burglary that occurred on Short Lane in Red Springs.

Charlie Beasley, of Collins Drive in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his garage and stole a chainsaw and a hedge trimmer.