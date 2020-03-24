Robeson County Disaster Recovery Coalition closes office in response to virus

March 24, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson County Disaster Recovery Coalition is closing its office to the public in response to the health threat posed by COVID-19.

Case workers will continue to serve clients by telephone while the office at 802 N. Cedar St. in Lumberton is closed, according to a Coalition news release.

“For those who may suffer challenges/barriers as a result of this method, we will arrange alternative methods that will not compromise safety, privacy and security,” the release reads in part.

Coalition meetings regularly held at 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month will be conducted by video or telephone conferencing. Community distributions will be made only via drive-through until further notice.

“I am proud to say that we are the only long-term disaster recovery organization in North Carolina that when faced with this new disaster called COVID-19 pandemic, had in stock a large supply of N95 masks, gloves, and wipes to immediately respond and provide relief as a result of our preparedness efforts,” said Cassandra Campbell, executive director.

Campbell is asking the public for donations to help the nonprofit continue its recovery services.

“Specifically, we ask our coalition partners, stakeholders, and friends everywhere to make a donation to support RCDRC, Inc. online today at www.rcdrc.com. This is the only way we can continue to prepare and stand ready for what may come our way,” Campbell said.

Staff report