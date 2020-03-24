Golden LEAF deploys $15 million in funding to launch NC COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Loan Program

March 24, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Biggs
Graham

ROCKY MOUNT — The Golden LEAF Foundation announced Tuesday $15 million in funding to launch a rapid recovery loan program in response to economic losses related to COVID-19.

The funding will support the NC COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Loan Program by enabling loans to be made to eligible businesses for up to $50,000 with zero interest and no payments for six months, according to a foundation news release. If not repaid in six months, the loan will automatically convert to a term loan.

“The Golden LEAF board of directors is making funds available to help meet the immediate needs of businesses affected by the pandemic by building upon a model used following hurricanes Matthew, Florence, and Dorian,” said Bo Biggs, a Lumberton businessman who is chairman of the Golden LEAF board. “This program is designed to assist businesses working to apply for a Small Business Administration Economic Injury Loan or other commercial loan but that have more immediate needs for capital.”

The NC COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Loan Program, online at https://ncrapidrecovery.org/, is managed by the NC Rural Center, a statewide nonprofit that has been supporting small business owners for more than 30 years. The Rural Center will lead a coalition of nonprofit lending partners to directly assist small-business owners. Participating organizations include Business Expansion Funding Corporation, Carolina Small Business Development Fund, Mountain BizWorks, Natural Capital Investment Fund, and Thread Capital.

“The importance of small business to our local economy is tremendous especially in rural communities such as ours and play a major role in our economy,” said Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat who represents Robeson County. “As many business owners are struggling during the coronavirus health crisis this financial opportunity will put needed funds into the business owners hands immediately to help them continue their operations which is desperately needed.”

The federal government has made Economic Injury Loans available through the Small Business Administration in all 100 North Carolina counties. The NC COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Loan Program will complement the SBA by providing a bridge until businesses can access funding from the SBA.

“The Golden LEAF Foundation recognizes the critical role small-business owners play in our state’s economy,” said Scott T. Hamilton, president, chief executive officer of the Golden LEAF Foundation. “The ‘LEAF’ in Golden LEAF stands for Long-term Economic Advancement Foundation. Golden LEAF cannot let this pandemic cause irreparable economic damage to our state’s small businesses.”

Small-business owners affected by COVID-19 can learn more about the NC COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Loan Program and apply for a loan at https://ncrapidrecovery.org/ or by calling 800.228.8443.

Biggs
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Bo-Biggs-new.jpgBiggs

Graham
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Charles-Graham.jpgGraham

Staff report