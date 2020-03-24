NCDHHS launches hotline for critical workers seeking child care options

LUMBERTON — Public Schools of Robeson County leaders wasted no time Monday making sure the district was ready to adjust to the governor’s order to keep classrooms closed until May 15 because of COVID-19.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued the executive order extending the closure of K-12 schools on Monday. He already had ordered closings of at least two weeks beginning March 16.

“Shortly after, the Public Schools of Robeson County Administration met to discuss how the district will operate moving forward under an extended closure,” said Glenn Burnette III, PSRC spokesman.

It was determined during the virtual meeting that the district and its schools are in good shape to handle the extended closure thanks in part to the instruction and management procedures put in place after hurricanes Matthew and Florence struck, he said.

“As Gov. Cooper’s original executive order would have ended on March 30, our curriculum supervisors and teachers have worked diligently and had already created an additional 20 days of supplemental instruction past this date in anticipation of an extended closure,” Burnette said.

The district will continue to provide curriculum packets and hard copies of instructional materials to students who do not have access to the internet, he said.

“During this extended closure, we want to ensure that our students’ emotional health and well-being is a top priority,” Burnette said. “We are currently working on developing a student services help hotline that will help PSRC achieve this goal.”

However, uncertainty remains about graduation ceremonies because the district may still be under a prohibition against large gatherings during the graduation season, he said. District leaders will continue to evaluate the situation as the end of the school year approaches.

But the coronavirus is again a party-pooper.

“All proms have been canceled,” Burnette said.

North Carolina State Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to seek a one-year waiver from the U.S. The Department of Education for federal student testing and accountability requirements for the 2019-20 school year because of school closures ordered to combat COVID-19, according to a state board news release.

Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, all states are required to test students annually as an accountability measure of student and school performance.

Betsy DeVos, U.S. secretary of Education, announced Friday that students impacted by school closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic can bypass standardized testing for the 2019-20 school year. The U.S. Department of Education said Friday it will grant a waiver to any state that is unable to assess its students because of the ongoing national emergency.

“Students need to be focused on staying healthy and continuing to learn,” DeVos said in a news release. “Teachers need to be able to focus on remote learning and other adaptations. Neither students nor teachers need to be focused on high-stakes tests during this difficult time. Students are simply too unlikely to be able to perform their best in this environment.”

The North Carolina tests that would be waived include end-of-grade tests in reading and math in grades three through eight, science tests in grades five and eight, and high school end-of-course tests in subjects Math 1 and 3, biology, and English 2. The waiver would also include the state’s school performance grades and a number of elements included in the state’s School Report Cards.

Cooper’s order also makes it a misdemeanor to have an assembly of more than 50 people, compared with the current prohibition of more than 100. The order also directs all hair salons and barber shops, gyms, movie theaters and similar businesses offering activities that run counter to social distancing to close by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“I know that these actions cause hardship and heartache for a lot of people, but are necessary to save lives,” Cooper said at a news conference.

The Democratic governor said he wasn’t giving up yet on the public school year, and education officials are working on online instructional assistance.

News of the closure extension comes on the heels of the recent announcement that COVID-19 has arrived in Robson County.

The county Health Department reported this past weekend that a resident had tested positive for the new coronavirus. This person, whose name was not released, recently traveled to Washington, D.C., and developed symptoms on March 12.

No other cases have been reported in the county, Bill Smith, Health Department director, said Monday.

In other virus-related county news, Mayor Elbert Gibson has declared a local state of emergency and has implemented a curfew for the town of St. Pauls. The declaration was made and the curfew implemented in order to assist the town’s police department and first responders, according to a release from the St. Pauls Police Department

“Effective immediately, it is unlawful for any person 17 years old or younger to be out between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless accompanied by a person 21 years of age or older. Persons 17 years of age or younger traveling to and from work are exempt from this requirement,” the release reads in part.

There were 297 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina and 8,438 tests had been completed as of 3 p.m. Monday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. The virus had claimed no lives in the state.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 33,404 cases in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands as of noon Monday. The virus had claimed 400 American lives.

Cooper https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Roy-Cooper-4.jpg Cooper Jacqueline Reaves, of Rowland, prepares to leave Southeastern Veterinary Hospital Monday with her 9-year-old Golden Retriever Yogi. She and Yogi waited at a tent set up outside the hospital to protect pet owners from the threat of COVID-19. The hospital remains open but is not allowing pet owners inside. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSCN8247.jpg Jacqueline Reaves, of Rowland, prepares to leave Southeastern Veterinary Hospital Monday with her 9-year-old Golden Retriever Yogi. She and Yogi waited at a tent set up outside the hospital to protect pet owners from the threat of COVID-19. The hospital remains open but is not allowing pet owners inside.

First coronavirus case reported in county

T.C. Hunter Managing editor