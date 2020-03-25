Southeastern Health to open temporary, walk-in respiratory clinic

LUMBERTON — A temporary walk-in clinic for patients with respiratory issues opens Thursday, according to Southeastern Health.

The clinic will be located in Southeastern Wound Healing Center, at 103 West 27th St. in Lumberton. The Wound Center closed temporarily on Friday in an effort to redeploy resources related to COVID-19.

Individuals ages 2 and older with conditions such as nasal congestion, sinus infection, upper respiratory infection, allergies, asthma, COPD and flu-like symptoms will be seen without an appointment Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We want to make sure we have centralized services for our patients who are suffering from respiratory conditions so they do not have to make a visit to the Emergency Department,” said Fordham Britt, Southeastern Health Primary Care Clinic director.

Providers rotating through the clinic include certified family nurse practitioners Lisa Campbell, Helena Emanuel, Brooke Grooms, Matthew Herring and Tonna Wyatt.

Call 910-738-3836 for more information about the clinic.

