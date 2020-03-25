Southeastern Health to open temporary, walk-in respiratory clinic

LUMBERTON — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Robeson County has doubled.

A second Robeson County resident has tested positive for the virus, is being monitored and is following isolation orders, according to the county Department of Public Health. The patient was tested at a local health clinic, and the private lab testing does not have to be confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and therefore is considered a positive result.

The patient, who was a close contact of the first county resident to test positive for the new coronavirus, remains at home, according to the Health Department.

The first case was reported this past weekend. This person, whose name is not being released, recently traveled to Washington, D.C., and developed symptoms on March 12.

Efforts are underway to identify people who have had close contact with the second person to test positive for the virus, according to the county Health Department. The CDC defines close contact as being within about six feet of a person for 10 minutes or longer.

“Based on information provided by the individual, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, determine which if any additional measures are needed such as temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing,” a Health Department release reads in part.

Symptoms for COVID-19 are fever, cough and other lower respiratory illnesses, a symptom of which might be shortness of breath.

“Both of these cases reported that their taste and smell had diminished,” the release reads in part.

Recent guidelines change testing recommendations such that people with mild symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19 do not need testing, according to the Health Department. People with mild symptoms are urged to stay home to recover.

“Coming out to be tested can expose a non-infected person or if the person is infected, it could expose other members of the community including those at high risk and health-care workers,” the release reads in part.

Anyone with questions can call the Health Department’s dedicated line at 910-671-3220 Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.

The drive-through COVID-19 screening site at Southeastern Health Park has been closed, Southeastern Health announced Tuesday. Employees of the health-care company began tearing down the site at 1 p.m. During the three days of operations, more than 140 people visited the site. Most were pre-screened, and, having no symptoms, were not eligible for flu, strep or COVID-19 testing.

The closing of the site that opened on Saturday was based on recommendations released on Monday by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, according to a Southeastern Health. The state DHHS recommendation is that patients with mild symptoms consistent with COVID-19 not be tested but stay home to recover.

Unnecessary testing could spread the virus at testing sites and deplete personal protective equipment resources that may be needed to protect front-line health-care workers, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

“Testing will be reserved for patients whose symptoms are so severe that they require hospitalization to manage their illness,” a Southeastern Health statement reads in part.

Lumberton Rescue Unit provided tents and supplies, and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office provided a mobile center for security.

“We greatly appreciate the support of these community partners,” said Jason Cox, Southeastern Health vice president and SRMC COO. “Their involvement enabled us to mobilize quickly and efficiently to provide a service for the community during this unprecedented time in health care.”

To get updates and to learn about resources from Southeastern Health related to COVID-19 go online to http://www.srmc.org/main/covid-19-update.html.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday sent a letter to President Donald Trump in which he requested a major disaster declaration for the State of North Carolina because of the new coronavirus’ continuing impacts on the state, according to the governor’s office.

“It’s important that we help North Carolinians stay protected from the health impacts of COVID-19 and recover economically from the financial impacts this crisis is having on our state,” Cooper said.

In his request, Cooper asked the federal government to provide individual assistance for people affected, including crisis counseling, disaster unemployment assistance and Small Business Administration assistance, among other programs.

California, New York and Washington already have received major disaster declarations for COVID-19.

The North Carolina Healthcare Association has recommended Cooper immediately issue a shelter-in-place order.

“Shelter-in-place helps to slow down the spread of the virus,” said Southeastern Health President and CEO Joann Anderson, who backs the recommendation. “A rapid spread has the potential to overwhelm the health-care system. The slower the spread, the better we are able to manage the number of people needing care, especially those requiring hospitalization.”

Association President and CEO Steve Lawler said it’s clear that COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly and personal protective equipment and supplies are running low in nearly every region of the state.

“We cannot afford to be led by a false sense of security created by a low number of confirmed cases. We do not have the luxury to think and act based in human time,” he said. “COVID-19 follows its own timeline and pathway.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Cooper had not responded to the recommendation.

There were 398 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths in North Carolina as of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The health agency also reported 8,502 virus tests had been completed.

In the United States, there were 44,183 cases and 544 deaths as of noon Tuesday, according to the CDC. Cases were reported in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

SeHealth closes testing site

T.C. Hunter Managing editor