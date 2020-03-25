Crime report

Tricarrion Collins, of Canyon Crest Circle in Fayetteville, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that while her car was parked at Roses Discount Store, located at 203 E. 24th St. in Lumberton, someone broke into her vehicle and stole her Taurus 380 semi-automatic pistol.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

T.D. Pate Investments, Noa Drive, Maxton; Jocelyn Garcia, Hezekiah Road, Pembroke; Talmadge Dial, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; Jamestown Land LLC, Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton; and Donald Chavis, Alford Farms Road, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Susie Brown, Fairley Road, Maxton; Gina Locklear, West Carthage Road, Lumberton; and Paul Perez, Cold Camp Drive, Parkton.