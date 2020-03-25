Sheriff’s Office warns senior citizens of COVID-19 scam

March 25, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Wilkins

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is warning senior citizens not to fall victim to a door-to-door scam related to COVID-19.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said there are scammers going door to door offering coronavirus testing kits in exchange for money in Robeson and surrounding counties. In one case, the kit cost an elderly person $50.

“Just because someone looks official or sounds official doesn’t mean they are. There are no official persons going door to door conducting such tests,” Wilkins said.

The Sheriff’s Office will use its resources to track down and punish the scammers, he said.

“Taking advantage of our elderly, especially during an event that has already caused heightened fear and anxiety, will not be condoned,” Wilkins said. “We will utilize every investigative tool we have to identify those that seek to take advantage of the elderly and bring them to swift justice.”

According to information from the Senior Medicare Patrol, seniors should never give out personal information, such as Medicare or Social Security numbers, over the phone to unsolicited callers. Information also should never be shared through emails, home visits, or at booths at health fairs or other public venues.

“Be suspicious of anyone going door-to-door to offer free coronavirus or COVID-19 testing, supplies, or treatments,” the Patrol’s website reads in part.

Seniors should also carefully review their Medicare Summary Notice or Explanation of Benefits to identify any errors or claims for services not received, according to the website.

The Patrol is an organization funded by the United States Department of Health and Human Services that educates senior citizens on how to prevent, detect, and report Medicare and Medicaid fraud, error and abuse.

Scams should be reported to the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program at 855-408-1212.

Wilkins
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_burnis-preferred-not-smiling-.jpgWilkins

Staff report