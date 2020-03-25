PostNet Lumberton doing their part to help local residents, restaurants

March 25, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — PostNet of Lumberton has stepped forward to offer help to local residents and restaurants during the trying days of COVID-19.

PostNet is offering free 36-by-24 single-sided banners to restaurants; limit one per restaurant, according to the business services company. The banners will be designed with three wording options. The options are Curb Side or Carry Out, Drive Thru or Carry Out, and Drive Thru or Curb Side.

A logo can be added, and there will be a turnaround time of 24 hours or more. The banners will be unhemmed with grommets in all four corners.

For more information, contact PostNet via email at [email protected] or call 910-618-1224.

