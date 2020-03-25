Lumberton man dies in high-speed crash near fairgrounds

LUMBERTON — While the number of new COVID-19 cases in Robeson County has held steady over the last seven days, other numbers regarding the virus have improved in the county in the last week.

There were 159 new cases reported by the Robeson County Health Department between Oct. 19 and Monday; this is marginally up from the 155 cases from Oct. 12-18. There have now been 26,825 total virus cases in Robeson County since March 2020.

Only one virus-related death was reported by the Health Department between Oct. 19 and Monday, the 424th of the pandemic in Robeson County. This is down from the four deaths reported from Oct. 12-18, and is the least in a seven-day period since a week with no deaths in mid-July.

The county’s testing positivity rate is at 5.1% over the last 14 days, fractions above the stated goal of 5%.

As of Tuesday, there have been 55,060 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, or 42% of the population, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics; 48,879 individuals are considered fully vaccinated, or 37%.

African Americans are vaccinated at the highest rate in Robeson County, with 41% having received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to county Health Department Director Bill Smith; 39% of white individuals, 32% of Hispanics and 29% of American Indians have received at least one dose.

“A recent Italian study found that the average age for vaccinated people to die from COVID complications was 85 years old and that they had five underlying illnesses,” Smith said. “As more and more of the population gets vaccinated, more vaccinated people will acquire the virus, but they will generally avoid hospitalizations and death, particularly as it relates to the unvaccinated.”

The Health Department will continue operating its evening and Saturday clinics until the demand for boosters, and forthcoming children’s shots, disappears, Smith said.

“Boosters are now available for all Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson recipients who are either aged or at higher risk of acquiring the virus (chronic disease, working in public sector or living arrangements),” Smith said. “Over this week and next, discussions within the FDA and CDC should result in Pfizer being approved for children 5 to 11 years old. This will not be the adult formula, so it will take a short time for the vaccine to arrive and be made available to the public.”

UNC Health Southeastern reported eight virus-positive patients in isolation at its medical center as of Tuesday, all eight of whom are unvaccinated. This is down from 18 virus-related hospitalizations on Oct. 19. Of these, two patients are in the intensive care unit and one is on a ventilator; both numbers are new lows since UNC Health Southeastern began releasing that information in late August.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported seven active virus cases among its student body, three among faculty and staff and four among subcontractors as of late Monday.

Of these, three student cases and two faculty/staff cases are new cases since Oct. 18. The university reports 103 total student cases, 36 among faculty and staff and 18 among subcontractors since the start of the fall semester.

Statewide, NCDHHS reported 15,307 new cases between Oct. 20 and Tuesday, down from 18,489 from Oct. 13-19; this brings the state’s pandemic total to 1,470,495 cases.

There were 313 virus-related deaths reported in North Carolina between Oct. 20 and Tuesday, down from 342 from Oct. 13-19. The state’s pandemic death toll is now 17,888.

There are 1,443 virus-related hospitalizations reported in the state as of Tuesday, down from 1,896 on Oct. 19.

There have been 5,738,848 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the state as of Tuesday, or 59% of the population; 5,354,432 individuals are considered fully vaccinated, or 55%.

The improving numbers are part of a substantial drop in case numbers in recent weeks. For the first time since mid-July, the state reported two consecutive days of new daily cases below 1,500. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by more than 35%. Hospitalizations, which have declined by 37% in the last 14 days, are at their lowest levels in nearly three months.

Health officials reported on Monday that K-12 schools, which host kids under 12 who cannot yet be vaccinated, have also seen a drop in cases associated with clusters for five straight weeks.

“North Carolina’s key metrics show high but declining levels of COVID-19 spread,” health officials wrote in an NCDHHS report.

The share of COVID-19 tests coming back positive over the past week has ranged from 4% to 6%, down substantially from the 8% to 10% daily positivity rate reported a month ago.

Spread of the more contagious variant along with low vaccination rates in many of North Carolina’s 100 counties had fueled substantial spread from late July to mid-September.

North Carolina is in the middle of the pack in the nation on its share of vaccinated residents, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The numbers show North Carolina with the 16th lowest share of residents 12 and older who have been fully vaccinated. Even so, the CDC ranks North Carolina with the 14th lowest death rate per 100,000 residents.

The state’s latest COVID surveillance report notes unvaccinated North Carolinians are more than four times as likely get the virus and nearly 20 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

“If you aren’t yet vaccinated, don’t wait,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said in a news release last week. “We are seeing this virus attack those who are unvaccinated at a much higher rate than those who are vaccinated.”

The state also expects to receive 124,500 doses of the first wave of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5 to 11 once the federal government approves them. They would then be made available to 231 providers across the state, though health officials noted vaccine distribution counts are subject to change and some providers may decline allocations.

Roughly 900,000 North Carolinians fall within the qualifying age group, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.