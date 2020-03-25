Lumberton man dies in high-speed crash near fairgrounds

March 25, 2020 robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 20-year-old Lumberton man was killed in a single-vehicle high-speed accident Wednesday morning.

Jonnafer Chad Hunt Jr died after losing control of his 2013 Nissan while driving south on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at a high rate of speed about 1:22 a.m., said Major Tommy Barnes, deputy chief of the Lumberton Police Department. Investigating officers estimate Hunt was traveling at a speed of about 100 mph at the time of the crash, the major said.

Hunt lost control of his vehicle at the curve 500 feet south of Deer Stand Drive near the Robeson County Fairgrounds, Barnes said. The vehicle collided with a cement manhole and came to rest in the canal. Hunt was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Barnes said.

“Speed was a major factor in the collision, and impairment is also believed to be a possible factor as well,” Barnes said.

There were no passengers in the vehicle. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Officer Cedrique Bridges at 910-671-3845.

Staff report