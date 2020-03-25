County residents mindful, cautious in time of COVID-19

By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
LUMBERTON — The spread of COVID-19 across the globe and growing concerns of what threats the new coronavirus could pose locally has county residents mindful of the situation, and taking precautions.

Customers shopped cautiously at the Walmart store on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton on Wednesday. Some of them wore gloves and masks to avoid catching the virus while buying necessities during a treacherous time.

“I’m making sure I keep my hands washed and make sure everywhere I go I wash my hands,” Jo Peterson said. “I just used a buggy, so once I load my groceries up I’m going to make sure to get my hands clean and keep them away from my mouth.”

Peterson, of Lumberton, said she suffers from multiple sclerosis and was being extra cautious while out on her emergency trip to buy groceries at Walmart.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people with underlying medical conditions and people 65 years old and older are at a higher risk for COVID-19, and that is something Red Springs resident Clifton Sampson, 71, and others are aware of.

“You’ve got to stay worried about it. That’s nothing to play with,” Sampson said.

“I always worry about catching it,” David Graham said.

The susceptibility of older people has 19-year-old Larry Chavis concerned, as does the possibility of a bigger impact the disease could have.

“I’m somewhat worried. I’ve got a high immune system, and they say that if you have a high immune system that it’s not going to bother you as bad. Now for my grandparents, I’m worried about them,” he said. “I think it’s going to put everybody out of business, and they won’t be able to work.”

Sampson’s routine hasn’t changed much because of the closures of restaurants and places of business, and the social distancing guidelines that have been put in place.

“I don’t really go a lot of places unless I have to,” Sampson said. “I haven’t really been out to no restaurants or nothing like that lately. I’ll just wait and see.”

While plans have been put in place to try and combat the spread of the coronavirus by local, state and national governments, Sampson believes the leaders in Washington, D.C., dropped the ball.

“I think the government has been a little slack,” Sampson said. “It could’ve been handled a whole lot better.”

Peterson said the information that has been disseminated is helpful.

“I feel as if everybody would be obedient to what the government officials are saying that we can help minimize the spread of the coronavirus,” she said.

Graham made an impromptu trip to the store on Wednesday, but his optimist view of the situation has him thinking the virus will run its course in time.

“We are hunkering down. I really didn’t want to come here, but my dogs are out of food,” Graham said. “I’m sure it will pass. If you get it, you get. Just hope you don’t die from it.”

Chavis and Peterson both said they have made sure to keep their hands clean and to distance themselves from others while out in public. But, they have differing opinions on how to stay informed during this time.

“Basically just watch as much news as you can,” Chavis said.

Peterson said she is staying informed through social media and the internet.

“I don’t watch the news, to be honest with you, because if you look at too much of it, it will overwhelm you and you start worrying about the disease too much,” she said.

Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

