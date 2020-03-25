Prospect man faces B&E charge

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A 30-year-old Pembroke man was arrested Wednesday for crimes he is accused of committing in Prospect.

Guy Graham, of Eddie Road, is charged with unlawful possession of a motor vehicle, and breaking and entering, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Graham was placed in the Robeson County jail under a $25,500 secured bond.

“We are seeking leads into more cases as we suspect he is involved in more crime in the area, and seek the public’s assistance, especially in the Prospect community of the county,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

Anyone with information about break-ins in the Prospect Community should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

