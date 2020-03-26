Crime report

Alamyri Abraham, an employee at Minuteman Food Mart, located on 5102 N. Fayetteville Road, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole two 24 packs of bottled Corona beer from the business.

John Caldwell reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a break-in that occurred on Parnell Road in Lumberton.

Kendall Strickland reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Leggett Road in Fairmont.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Ross Conover, King Tuck Road, St. Pauls; Curtis Shirley, West Parkton Tobermory Road, Parkton; and Rosalyn Chavis, U.S. 301 South, Rowland.