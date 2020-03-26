Virus affect trask pickup in Lumberton

LUMBERTON — Waste Management, which handles trash collection for the city, is implementing a short-term policy during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Beginning Monday, all collections will be automated or mechanical so no workers will be physically touching items. Additional household garbage, boxes, etc. outside of the gray container will not be collected. Leaf/limb, brown goods, construction and demolition debris and white goods will still be collected as long the boom truck can pick them up.

Customers are asked to use their leaf container as much as possible for vegetation to ensure collection, and avoid piles of leaves and limbs if possible. The focus will be on collecting solid waste, or the waste in gray containers.

Since recycling is a non-essential service, additional solid waste can be incorporated into recycle containers.

These policies will last for the duration of the governor’s Emergency Declaration.

