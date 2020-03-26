St. Pauls police seek public’s help catching thieves

By: Staff report
ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men believed to have shoplifted in local stores on Wednesday.

One man stole 20 cases of Red Bull from the Walmart Neighborhood Market, located at 120 S. Odum Road in St. Pauls, according to the St. Pauls Police Department.

He is described as a white male who is seen on surveillance footage wearing a blue shirt and dark blue shorts, police Cpl. Bradley Rountree said. The man also was seen in a white vehicle. The make and model of the vehicle are not known.

Police also are looking for a man who stole more than $200 worth of food and household items from Food Lion on West Broad Street, according to the police department. He also is believed to have stolen various items from the Family Dollar Store on East Broad Street on Monday.

He is described as wearing a gray T-shirt and having a beard, Rountree said. He was seen driving a burgundy Chrysler Sebring with a black convertible roof.

Anyone with information about the men should call Rountree or Lt. Michael Seago at 910-865-5155.

