Lumbee Tribal Council changes policy to allow remote meetings during disasters

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal Council updated its Duties and Decorum policy Thursday to allow for meetings to be conducted remotely in the event of emergencies.
The call for the change was in response to the COVID-19 virus, Council Speaker Ricky Burnett said. The council closed its Thursday meeting to the public in order to comply with Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order prohibiting mass gatherings of more than 50 people.
The previous policy prohibited Lumbee Tribal Council meetings, including committee and special called meetings, from being conducted via teleconference. The policy also prohibited council members from voting on any issue via teleconference during any meeting.
The policy presented Thursday states that all meetings must be conducted in person except in the case of a tribe declared state of emergency, state declared state of emergency, national declared state of emergency or natural disasters that have occurred on tribal territory.
“‘These meetings can be held via teleconference, video conference, etc., and must provide two-way communication during the entire meeting,’” Burnett read.
Before being approved, the board debated a portion of the new policy which reads: “The location where the council member presiding over the meeting is physically located must be open to the public.”
“Clarify to me why that would be in there because if we’re in a state of emergency and if you can come together and have the public then what’s the point,” Council member Marshil Locklear said. “That to me is kind of null. If we can meet in a public place then there is no need for a teleconference.”
Council member Larry Chavis said that open to the public should mean public access to comment on the website.
“They don’t need to know if I’m at my house or had to stay with brother Ricky because my house is blowed up or whatever,” Chavis said. “They shouldn’t care where I’m at. They should be able to be involved in the meeting if they want to be is what the key is. That’s the main thing.”
Wendy Moore-Graham, acting as secretary in the absence of Sharon Hunt, adjusted the policy removing the public location portion and adding that the tribal community will always have access to comments during teleconferences and video conference.
The council approved the amendment 14-1 with Jarrod Lowery casting the only no vote.
“I believe that our regular scheduled business meeting that we have once a month is, in my opinion, that we should always do in person,” Lowery said. “We do have the ability to postpone meetings. We could have postponed tonight’s meeting if we wanted to.”
In other business, that board approved the appointment of Mark Brooks to the Supreme Court of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.
Brooks is an attorney at Bowen & Berry, PLLC in Lumberton and studied law at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Joshua Malcolm, the Supreme Court chief justice, administered the oath of office, swearing Brooks into a five-year-term.
“He is replacing Matt Scott who did a fine job,” Malcolm said.
The board also stipulated the financial reporting requirements for Lumbee Tribe Holdings, Inc. The corporation is to present a written and oral financial reports quarterly at scheduled times. If the company is unable to submit a report for any given reason, its leaders are to submit to the Tribal Council a document stating the reason why.
Also, the chairperson is to provide, a week before each oral report, initial or subsequent changes to LTH bylaws, a balance sheet, profit and lose statements for all companies under Lumbee Tribe Holdings, a consolidated combined audit report, board meeting minutes, a variance report and a report on awarded contracts.
