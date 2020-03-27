Pet of the week

Alvin is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. He’s believed to be a domestic medium-hair male Tabby mix. Alvin is about 14 weeks old, weighs about 3 pounds, up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, FIV/FELV negative, de-wormed and will come with a spay voucher that will cover a portion of the procedure. He’s friendly, playful, has an affectionate personality. His adoption fee is $100 and ID is CM1908003. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

