Crime report

March 27, 2020 robesonian News 0

Lekisha Hammonds, of North Elm Street in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole an HP EliteBook Laptop from the Southeastern Health Mall, located at 2934 N. Elm St.

Latonya Henderson, of East Ninth Street in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a 9mm semi-automatic pistol from her home.

Jeffrey Britt, of Burns Road in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his 2001 Chevrolet Express van from the Sun-Do Kwik Shop at 730 S. Roberts Ave. The driver then collided with a concrete pole, causing $2,500 in damages to the vehicle.

Justin Patterson reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon. The assault took place at North Railroad Street and Evans Road in St. Pauls.

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Time Out Communities, N.C. 41 North, Lumberton; Dale Hunt, Centerville Church Road, Fairmont; and Romuel Strickland, Barnes Lane, Pembroke.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Lisa Locklear, Rennert Road, Shannon; Warren Morrison, Toni Jai Drive, Red Springs; and Shelia Locklear, Harley Road, Maxton.