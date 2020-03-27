State Forest Service wants residents not to burn yard debris until end of May

By: Staff report

RALEIGH — State Forest Service officials are urging citizens to reconsider burning yard debris through the end of May, in part because of the health threat posed by COVID-19.

The month of May marks the end of spring wildfire season in the state, according to the Forest Service.

“In North Carolina, most wildfires are caused by human action and careless debris burning. When left unattended, debris burns can escape, igniting tragic wildfires,” said Steve Troxler, the state’s agriculture commissioner.

The commissioner also said wildfires can put first responders at risk of exposure to COVID-19.

“Minimizing the number of escaped debris burns will reduce the risk of wildfires while also reducing the risk of community exposure to COVID-19 by allowing first responders to limit close-contact interactions and maintain social distance,” Troxler said.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the N.C. Forest Service continues to provide services needed for wildfire suppression and other emergency responses.

For tips to protect property, prevent wildfires or to access the Online Burning Permit System, visit ncforestservice.gov.

