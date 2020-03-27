State Education Board OKs grading scales changes in light of virus situation

LUMBERTON — Changes to grading scales for county public school students are in the works now that the State Board of Education has approved that policy change.
The State Board approved on Friday a policy change that enables high school seniors to graduate on time and approved guidance for districts and schools to encourage remote teaching and learning while also recognizing the challenges that many students and families face without digital access, according to a Board press release.
Public Schools of Robeson County were waiting on this information from the State Board and the Department of Public Instruction is passed down before implementing any grading scale changes, said Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s Information officer.
Tentative grading scales discussed for the county public school students are: students from kindergarten to fifth grade will be graded on course work up to March 15; students in grades six to eight will receive a pass or fail for the year on course work completed; and students in grades nine through 12 will receive a final pass, withdraw, or incomplete for coursework completed, Burnette said.
Distict leaders also have taken action on the meal delivery front.
Two additional drive-through feeding sites will be in operation Monday at Lumberton Junior High and Long Branch Elementary schools, Burnette said. Lunch and the next day’s breakfast will be provided 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays to students ages 18 and younger for as long as schools are closed.
Other sites include Fairmont High School, at the front drive at the cafeteria entrance; Lumberton Senior High School; Oxendine Elementary; Purnell Swett High; Red Springs High; Southside-Ashpole Elementary; St. Pauls High; and RB Dean/Townsend Elementary.
The Public Schools of Robeson County also will launch community outreach stops near Oxendine, R.B. Dean/Townsend and Southside-Ashpole elementary schools.
“The community outreach stops are in designated communities that had low participation rates for our initial child nutrition program feed sites,” Burnette said. “These stops can be a church, community center, centrally located stores and parking lots, as well as the schools that already have people preparing meals.”
The district also is working to create a hotline to help students adjust to remote learning.
The PSRC Student Services Support Hotline is expected to be fully operational by April 1, Burnette said. The non-emergency hotline, managed by 47 operators, will operate Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Hotline operators can aid students in relaxation skills, college planning/career readiness, maintaining relationships, as well as many other resources,” Burnette said. “If you do not reach an operator the first time you call, we encourage you to hang up and try again.”
The hotline number is 910-474-0401.
Schools will provide curriculum materials and other educational resources on April 1 for pickup by parents from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Burnette said. Parents who are unable to attend, should contact their child’s teacher to schedule an appointment.
Students are encouraged to continue Remote Learning through May 15, according to PSRC’s website.
“The intent of Remote Learning is to be a stop-gap measure to ensure students are not losing information. During this time, PSRC students will not be introduced to new course material and will not be graded on their work,” the website reads in part. “Our goal is to extend and reinforce previous learned course subject matter, as well as provide enrichment or supplemental assignments.”
Coursework does not have concrete due dates, according to the site.
“We are aware of the technology limitations across our district and are currently working on ways to alleviate these limitations and will keep you updated as information comes in,” the website states.
On Wednesday, Spectrum extended its 60-day free offer for internet and WiFi access to include educators from kindergarten to college classrooms. The service, offered by Charter Communications Incorporated, began on March 16 for households with K-12 or college students without a Spectrum Internet subscription.
“During this unprecedented time, with the COVID-19 pandemic having forced schools, colleges and universities to close, it is more important than ever for students and educators to stay connected while they teach and learn,” a statement from Charter Communications reads in part.
To sign up, call Spectrum at 1-844-488-8395.
The North Carolina Department of Information Technology also listed other available Internet service providers on its website at https://www.ncbroadband.gov/covid19broadband/.
The PSRC are still working on converting the former Janie C. Hagrave Elementary School into a central office, with plans to move into it in the coming months.
“Hopefully July,” Superintendent Shanita Wooten said.
There are contractors working at the school, but no PSRC maintenance staff, Burnette said.
“If there is a need for PSRC maintenance staff to report to the campus we will follow all recommendations given by the CDC and DHHS,” he said. “PSRC’s number one priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]