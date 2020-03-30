NC DOT schedules lane closures for tonight on I-95

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two lane closures are scheduled tonight and early tomorrow morning on Interstate 95 in Robeson County.

The closures are for guardrail maintenance, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The first closure will be 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. for the southbound left lane at mile markers 33-30.

The second will be 2-5 a.m. for the northbound lane at mile markers 28-31.

