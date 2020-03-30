Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Friday and Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Eduardo Lozano, Ventura Drive, Red Springs; Chico Oxendine, Norment Road, Lumberton; Robeson County Fair, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Lumberton; Betty Edwards, Ty Drive, Shannon; Nicole Sanquedolce, Williamson Road, Fairmont; Robert Jones, Joseph H Drive, Pembroke; and Nick Locklear, Oxendine Road, Pembroke.

The following thefts were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Carla Jackson, N.C. 41 North, Lumberton; Adam Oxendine, Shannon Road, Shannon; Melvin Chavis, Jason Road, Maxton; Tela Lambert, Kagsville Drive, Rowland; Jeffery Graham, Sun Road, Lumberton; Reedy Lowery, Lonnie Farm Road, Pembroke; Annette Smith, Lonnie Farm Road, Pembroke; Kristie Goins, N.C. 904, Fairmont; Tywanna Milan, Oxford Circle, Rowland; Harry Bullard, Cheryl Lynns Drive, Maxton; and James Varnum, N.C. 71 North, Maxton.

The following people reported Friday to Sunday that they were victims of assaults by an armed assailant:

Michael Locklear, Planters Road, Maxton; Earl Locklear, Henry Berry Road, Rowland; and Joseph Oxendine, Buie Philadelphus Road, Red Springs.