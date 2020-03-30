Southeastern Health now posting COVID-19 statistics on website

March 30, 2020
By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Southeastern Regional Medical Center is now posting COVID-19 statistic on its website.

The information can be seen in a graphic at http://www.srmc.org/main/covid-19-update.html

The graphic will show the number of patients who have tested positive for the new coronavirus and are in isolation, there were none as of Monday evening; the number of patients under investigation and in isolation, six; the number of specimens submitted for testing, 64; and the number of employees in quarantine, 11. The employees are in self-imposed quarantine because they may have traveled to virus hotspot.

The information is being made available by Southeastern Health as one more way to safeguard its health-care team and community against COVID-19, said Jason Cox, Southeastern Health vice president and SRMC chief operating officer.

Cox also is Southeastern Health’s COVID-19 Incident commander.

“We are releasing information about coronavirus activity in your health-care system. This information shows the increased activity in our area,” Cox said. “We hope it shows SeHealth is prepared to continue in its mission to provide high-quality, compassionate care throughout this crisis.”

Southeastern Health also hopes the information helps strengthens the Robeson County residents’ resolve in the fight against COVID-19, he said. He urged residents to continue to use hand hygiene, social distance, cough etiquette and stay-at-home adherence.

