RCC board to have called meeting Wednesday by phone

LUMBERTON —The Robeson Community College board of trustees has scheduled a special called meeting that is to take place via telephone for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The meeting’s purpose is for the discussion of policies regarding COVID-19.

The board will consider making changes to Policy 3.2.11 “Emergency Closing” to add pandemic as a reason for closing the campus. In order for the change to be approved on Wednesday, the board must suspend the rule that requires two readings of a revised policy.

The trustees also will consider delegating leave-granting authority to the president of the college as it pertains to the State of Emergency Leave provision authorized by the State Human Resources Director in response to COVID-19.

In other meeting news, the Robeson County Clean and Green Committee has canceled its April 9 meeting because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 121, which orders North Carolina residents to stay home. The order went into effect Monday at 5 p.m.

The meeting was scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. in the the Lumber River Council of Government’s Conference Room, located at 30 CJ Walker Road in Pembroke.

