Shootings leave one man dead, two other people wounded

Nelson Nelson

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man was killed in one of three shootings that occurred this past weekend in Robeson County.

Ushayontella Robtachi Johnson, 24, also known as Pookie, died Sunday after he was shot while walking on Norment Road near J & A Grocery Incorporated, according to Norment Road residents.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said Johnson was walking from the gas station when he was approached by a group of people who had firearms.

“All I heard was gunshots from him, gunshots from them,” she said.

The resident said she heard about 11 gunshots. When she looked outside, there was a group of people gathered around Johnson. She called 911.

Deputies responded about 8:18 p.m. to the area of Norment and Pine Log roads to a report of someone being shot, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Johnson was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center by private vehicle, where he died of his injuries.

Community members said Johnson was a good man.

“Every time I talked to him, he was very polite,” said another Norment Road resident who also asked not to be named.

Johnson would often speak to her as he walked along the road, she said.

“He was a good fella,” she said. “He had a heart of gold.”

Lois Haggins, of Bollinger Avenue, said she was surprised to hear the news. Her grandson and Johnson used to play basketball together.

“He loved to talk,” she said. “… He had a good personality.”

Community members said the area is notorious for crime.

“It seem like it gets worse every day,” a Norment Road resident said.

She frequently hears gunshots in the area of Van Born Drive, she said.

“They need to clean this area up,” another resident said. “This is a dangerous area.”

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s death should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

One person was injured during a Sunday shooting in Maxton, according to the Maxton Police Department.

Police responded about 4:40 p.m. to reports of multiple shots fired in the Henderson Circle area, according to the police department. The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Maxton Police Chief Na’Shayla Nelson said the victim was discharged Monday and is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the police department at 910-844-5667.

A Red Springs man was airlifted Sunday afternoon after he was shot at a residence located at 504 E. Eighth Ave, according to the Red Springs Police Department.

Officers received a call about 3 p.m. of a person shot at the residence, according to a department statement. Jamal Malcolm Ellerbe, 31, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower torso.

There were no updates of Ellerbe’s condition as of Monday evening, according to Red Springs police Maj. Kimothy Monroe.

Witnesses in the area said Ellerbe was approached by a man while he was on the residence’s porch, according to the statement. The man began arguing with Ellerbe and then shot him.

Police are searching for 34-year-old Allen Brown, also known as Allen Smith, according to the police statement. Brown is believed to have been involved in the shooting. His last listed address is 107 Dallas St. in Red Springs.

The case is under investigation, and more arrests are expected, Monroe said.

“We urge everyone to obey the governor’s order and stay at home unless absolutely necessary or face prosecution,” Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson said. “Acts of violence will not be tolerated and we will ask the district attorney to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

Nelson https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_NNelson-1.jpg Nelson

Two other Robeson County residents shot during the weekend

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]