FNS recipients to receive temporary benefits increase

LUMBERTON — Four local law enforcement agencies are enforcing the governor’s order to stay home, but the state Highway Patrol is not.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued on Friday an executive order mandating North Carolinians stay home beginning Monday at 5 p.m. State residents can leave their homes for travel to grocery, hardware and other stores, and for essential businesses. But, people who leave their homes are directed to stay at least 6 feet apart and not gather in groups of more than 10 people.

“We have asked that all residents abide by the order not only because it has been spelled out in the governor’s Executive Order 121, but because it’s just simply the right thing to do in a massive effort to thwart the spread of COVID-19 in our county,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

Sheriff’s deputies will not conduct traffic stops to enforce the order, but will address people who are violating the order, he said.

“Violators would be verbally warned by deputies prior to taking actual enforcement action and then for those that don’t heed the warnings, citations would be issued as a last resort,” Wilkins said.

Fines for violation of the order will be set by a magistrate.

People who fail to heed the governor’s order can face consequences more serious than a citation, the sheriff said.

“Folks need to remember that a violation of this statute is a criminal misdemeanor offense and a person could be arrested and bonded, which exceeds a citation,” Wilkins said.

Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards said a Class 2 misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of 60 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

“We, as law enforcement officers, know that this is a stressful time for everyone, us included … so to put undue burdens, such as arrest or citations, is not something that we want to do,” Edwards said. “However, for some it’s a necessary tool, because some members of society just won’t comply.”

The Fairmont Police Department will continue its regular operations and patrols, and focus on educating the public on the order before writing citations, he said.

“The ultimate goal is compliance so that everyone’s safety and health are taken care of, and along with that, we as a society can get back to some sort of normalcy,” Edwards said.

Lumberton police officers will stop people who appear to be “sightseeing” instead of traveling to essential locations, Chief Michael McNeill said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Lumberton Police Department had not written any citations, McNeill said.

“You can bet we’ll be out riding and aggressively watching people, but we want the citations to be the last resort,” McNeill said.

St. Pauls police officers also will do their part to enforce the order, Chief Steve Dollinger said.

“If we do find somebody in violation of the governor’s order then, yes, we will enforce it,” Dollinger said.

Verbal warnings will be given to violators, but people who continue to purposely violate the order will receive citations, he said. People who are stopped for other traffic offenses and found to be violating the order will be issued a warning or citation.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is not enforcing the order, but instead will focus on major traffic violations to limit the exposure of state troopers to COVID-19, said Trooper Ray Pierce, public information officer.

“The North Carolina State Highway Patrol will not be conducting traffic stops during the stay-at-home order for the sole purpose of determining whether a person is engaged in essential travel to work or other acceptable activities allowed by the order,” a Highway Patrol statement reads in part.

The agency would continue to enforce traffic safety, said 1st Sgt, S.B. Lewis, of the Highway Patrol office in Lumberton.

“We’re stopping people for hazardous moving violations,” he said.

Moving violations include speeding, driving while impaired and reckless driving, Lewis said.

Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican state lawmaker from Lumberton, said he hopes life can get back to normal as soon as possible.

As for Cooper’s order, he said, “The decision the governor made to issue the latest order, I can assure you, was not made lightly. There was a lot of thought and consideration that went into making that decision.”

In the meantime, state residents should “do what is necessary” to promote safety and slow the spread of the coronavirus, Britt said.

“This is certainly a difficult and challenging time for many people, but I understand the importance of keeping the people of our state healthy and safe,” said Rep. Brenden Jones, a Republican whose District 46 covers parts of Columbus and Robeson counties.

“Hopefully, the stay-at-home order will work to accomplish that so we can get back to our normal life,” Jones added.

The stay-at-home order does not mean fewer county employees on the job or a reduction in the quality of government services offered to county residents, County Manager Kellie Blue said.

“Robeson County Local Government is here to deliver all services to our citizens with the highest of standards,” Blue said.

Gov. Cooper’s order has not caused the City of Lumberton to reduce its workforce or the delivery of services to residents, Deputy City Manager Brandon Love said.

“All government employees are considered essential,” he said.

But each city department is different and each department leader is adjusting work schedules and procedures to reduce the risk of spreading the virus among employees, Love said.

Jessica Horne Staff writer