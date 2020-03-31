County Health Department reports third COVID-19 case

Okoye Okoye Wyatt Wyatt

LUMBERTON — Another Robeson County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total count to three.

This older person visited family members in New Jersey beginning in February and is hospitalized in that state, according to the Robeson County Department of Public Health.

“There is no one locally being followed as there is no linking his condition and this community,” a Health Department release reads in part.

The first two cases in the county were linked by exposure. The second case, which was reported March 24, was said to have been in close contact with the first county resident to test positive for the new coronavirus. The first case was reported the weekend before. This person had traveled recently to Washington, D.C., and developed symptoms on March 12.

The names of the three infected residents are not being released.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 1,498 confirmed cases in North Carolina, eight deaths, 23,106 tests administered and 157 people hospitalized, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and other lower respiratory illnesses, such as shortness of breath. Southeastern Health Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Obiefuna Okoye said these symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to COVID-19. They are not to be confused with allergy symptoms, which are prominent this time of year, he said.

Common symptoms for seasonal allergies include sneezing; runny or stuffy nose; watery and itchy eyes; itchy sinuses, throat, or ear canals; ear congestion; and postnasal drainage, the doctor said.

Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory drops, the NCDHHS is asking North Carolinians to take the same measures that health-care providers recommend to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. These measures include washing hands repetitively, avoiding touching the face, staying home if sick, and covering coughs and sneezes with your elbow.

Tonna Wyatt, a family nurse practitioner with Southeastern Health, also advises people avoid sharing dishes, glasses, bedding and other household items if sick; clean and disinfect surfaces that are touched on a daily basis; and avoid taking public transportation if sick.

People who feel they may have COVID-19 with mild symptoms should “stay home and treat the symptoms,” she said

“If you have a fever of 100.4 that is not going away with medication and it is accompanied by cough and shortness of breath you may need to seek advice from your medical provider,” Wyatt said.

It is recommended that people who believe they have COVID-19 call first before visiting a health-care provider to avoid spreading the virus unnecessarily.

With allergy symptoms, take over-the-counter medications, such as Claritin, Zyrtec or Flonase or the generic equivalents, as directed for relief, Wyatt said.

For questions or to address concerns, call the Health Department’s dedicated line at 910-671-3220 Mondays through Fridays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. until further notice, or visit the Robeson County Health Department and the Robeson County Government Facebook pages or websites for links to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Doctor says don’t confuse allergy symptoms with coronavirus

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

