New program allows meals to be delivered to PSRC students’ homes

LUMBERTON — Robeson County public school buses took to the streets Tuesday for what was the first day of delivering meals directly to the homes of students.
The deliveries were in response to communities where there were low response rates to the grab-and-go meals program established March 17 by the Public Schools of Robeson County after schools were closed because of the threat posed by COVID-19. The school district opened meals sites at Fairmont, Lumberton, Lumberton Junior, Purnell, Red Springs and St. Pauls high schools; and Long Branch, Southside-Ashpole and R.B. Dean/Townsend elementary schools.
Through the program, free lunch and the next day’s breakfast are provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays to students ages 18 and younger for as long as schools are closed.
The bus deliveries are for families of students ages 18 and younger who are unable to go to the feeding sites because of work obligations or a lack of transportation. Meals will be prepared each morning then loaded onto buses and distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Enough food will be given on Fridays to last through the weekend.
The project is a joint collaboration between the department, the school district, Southeastern Health and Healthy Robeson.
The schools participating in the program are Littlefield and Pembroke middle schools, and W.H. Knuckles, Rex-Rennert and Piney Grove elementary schools.
Each school is to determine what students are eligible for meals, said Cathy Hunt, Southeastern Health grant facilitator.
Angela Stephens, media and 21st Century coordinator at W.H. Knuckles, said that other students in the communities, that were not on the list, benefited from the meals also.
“We were able to provide them lunches as well because we had extra,” Stephens said.
The reactions from parents and guardians of students has been “very appreciative” during the drops-offs, she said.
The W.H. Knuckles Elementary bus went to neighborhoods in East and South Lumberton, and along Linkhaw Road and West Fifth Street on Tuesday.
