New program allows meals to be delivered to PSRC students’ homes

LUMBERTON — A Fairmont police officer involved in a crash earlier this month has begun his long road to recovery, eager to return to work.

Twenty-one-year-old Zackary Hunt was released Friday from UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill after spending about two weeks in the hospital being treated for a broken pelvis and hip.

“They just want me to heal and rest up,” Hunt said.

His injuries stem from pursuing a speeding vehicle on Jan. 4, in which his vehicle hit a bump in the road near a curve on Leesville Road near Industrial Drive, causing him to slam on his brakes and lose control of the vehicle, Hunt said.

The 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving exited the road to the right and struck a tree.

Hunt recalls his right leg being pinned in the vehicle and a sharp pain in his lower back, as first responders from South Robeson Rescue Unit and Fairmont Fire Department worked to pull him from the vehicle. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to remove the front passenger door and extract Hunt from the vehicle.

“I just appreciate the love that first responders have,” Hunt said.

“I think more highly of first responders than I have ever thought after that night,” he said of fire and EMS personnel.

After the accident, Hunt was airlifted to UNC Medical Center, where he underwent surgery that lasted more than 12 hours,during which doctors dealt with possible bleeding on his liver and treated fractures to his pelvis and hip.

Now comes adapting to a new way of life while his body heals.

“I have to learn to use a wheelchair,” Hunt said.

The young officer also has to undergo rehabilitation and learn to walk again.

“I’m looking at a three-month recovery,” he said.

Hunt said what kept him going was updates from Fairmont police Chief Jon Edwards and Capt. Jonathan Evans about the department and new equipment ordered for him.

“I’m very excited about that,” Hunt said.

If his injuries allowed, the officer would be back to work as soon as possible.

“I would probably ask to start back tomorrow working,” Hunt said Friday afternoon.

Chief Edwards said the officer has a long recovery road ahead of him, and “when he gets ready, I’m ready for him to be back.”

Hunt is enthusiastic and always eager to learn new things on the job, the chief said.

“He’s a good officer,” Edwards said.

Local first responders are pitching in to help the officer in his quest to recovery.

South Robeson Rescue Unit volunteered to pick Hunt up from Chapel Hill on Friday, and will transport him to doctor’s appointments, Edwards said.

“We work with the PD day and night. We develop a bond with all the first responders in the area,” Rescue Unit Chief Brandon Stone said.

“We consider each other family,” Stone added. “When something tragic happens, we lean on each other and help each other.”

The Gary Sinise Foundation, after hearing the Jaws of Life it donated to the fire department was used for the first time to extract officer Hunt, donated money to pay for the installation next week of a wheelchair ramp at Hunt’s home in Lumberton, Edwards said.

“A lot of people reached out to offer assistance,” Edwards said.

Hunt said he has received multiple calls from many people. Some of the calls moved him to tears.

“I appreciate that from everybody that did reach out,” Hunt said.

The wreck taught him that “anything can happen” and it’s part of the job, he said.

“Yeah, it comes with the job. I believe it takes a certain person to do law enforcement, too,” he said.

“You just have to go for it, if it was real easy, everybody would do it,” Hunt added.

As Hunt recovers, he will continue to keep a good attitude and sense of humor.

“I would say trees really don’t move that easy,” Hunt said jokingly of lessons learned.

And he is thankful his injuries from the crash weren’t worse, especially after others told him he is lucky to be alive.

“I know it could’ve been worse,” the officer said.

“I do believe I am lucky, and you just got to keep moving,” he added.