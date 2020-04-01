Home News Correction News Correction April 1, 2020 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint An article published Wednesday by The Robesonian under the headline “More meals get to students” contained incorrect information on how the program is funded. The program is not funded by two grants from 21st Century. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Report: Robeson and nearby counties have limited dental care Community Calendar for Oct. 5 and beyond UNC Pembroke to host free biomanufacturing training View Comments Weather Lumberton clear sky enter location 64.5 ° F 64.5 ° 64.5 ° 80 % 1.6mph 1 % Mon 82 ° Tue 77 ° Wed 72 ° Thu 72 ° Fri 66 ° Editor's Picks UNCP students showcase their entrepreneurial talent in pitch competition Local entrepreneur aims to help the community through two unique business... UNC Health Southeastern supports Western NC health systems impacted by Hurricane... Judging the Judges at the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair Police discover man who was shot Load more