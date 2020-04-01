Crime report

April 1, 2020 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Leslie Collins, Rennert Road, Shannon; Alphonso Jackson, Old Red Springs Road, Maxton; Allan Locklear, Albert Road, Pembroke; Dedra Sanderson, Union School Road, Rowland; and Melvin Chavis, Jason Road, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

State of North Carolina/Robeson County, Lane Street, Maxton; James McCormick, Back Swamp Road, Lumberton; and Richard Grooms, Zilla Lane, Parkton.

Livin Alvarado, of East Fifth Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that he was a victim of a burglary that occurred at a residence on Hollywood Drive.

Donald Davis, an employee of Time Out Communities, located at 401 E. 11th St. in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a residence on Meadow Road and stole a Frigidaire refrigerator, Frigidaire stove and Goodman air-conditioning unit.

Dennis Norris, of East Fifth Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole more than $400 worth of fencing from the residence.