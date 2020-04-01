Red Springs police search for woman, son in wake of shooting

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County will receive $928,920 in state funding to be used to offset COVID-19 expenses, school officials say.

The funding is expected to be received within a week, said Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s Information officer. The money must be spent by June 30.

The money is the result of Gov. Roy Cooper’s March 23 executive order extending statewide public school closures until May 15. The order also directed $50 million in funding flexibility for schools to address COVID-19-related spending. The money is being drawn from unused funds from current and previous school years and the State Emergency Response and Disaster Relief Fund. It is to cover expenditures for such things as school nutrition, school and community-based childcare, school and bus sanitation, protective equipment, and remote learning, according to the governor’s office.

The school district is grateful for the money, but needs more help, Burnette said.

“Though the expenses that the PSRC have encumbered during the COVID-19 crisis will be eligible to be reimbursed from this funding, the $928,920 will not go very far in our district,” he said. “PSRC began the year with an extremely low fund balance and does not have the flexibility to spend frivolously at the moment as we continue to suffer huge losses operating our child nutrition feeding sites.”

Burnette said the Community in Schools coordinator is asking various agencies and religious entities to assist when resources are depleted at the feeding sites.

“We are grateful to Gov. Cooper for giving the PSRC a generous portion of this funding to aid our district during this unprecedented crisis and we hope that more funding will be available very soon,” Burnette said.

The allotment dispersed to districts is based on enrollment and a county’s low-wealth designation, according to the State Board of Education. About $25 million will be dispersed based on the average daily membership of a district or its schools, with the remaining $25 million released based on a formula that multiplies enrollment by low-wealth designation in the county.

Robeson County is in the top 10 districts to receive the state funding, behind $1 million allotted to Onslow and $1.1 million to Cabarrus and Gaston counties. Wake County leads the state with $3.8 million, ahead of $2.4 million in Mecklenburg and $2.3 million in Guilford.

The State Board of Education also approved Friday the State of Emergency Leave policy that allows schools districts to continue payment and benefits to staff members who are unable to work remotely, have child-care or elder-care needs, or are considered at a high risk of contracting the new coronavirus. During April, schools or districts can grant up to 168 hours of paid leave.

The Public Schools of Robeson County also has nailed down a grading scale for the school year, following the guidelines established by the State Board of Education.

Students in kindergarten through eighth grade will be graded on coursework complete up to March 13, the last day schools were in session, Burnette said.

Students in grades nine through 12 will receive a final pass, withdraw, or incomplete for coursework completed up to March 13, he said. Students enrolled in courses through N.C. Virtual High School, Robeson Community College’s College/Career Promise courses or online Advanced Placement courses will receive a letter grade.

“As March 16 started the fourth nine-weeks for Public Schools of Robeson County students, all grading will be pass/fail across the district,” Burnette said.

The State Board of Education is directing school districts to provide remote learning opportunities to high school seniors who are not passing. Fall grades will count toward students’ grade-point averages.

“For spring courses, students will receive a designation of pass or withdraw, if they were failing, as of their performance on March 13, the last day students were in school,” according to a State Education Board statement.

Seniors who were failing courses as of March 13 will be given a withdrawal code for the course, and will not receive credit for the course, PSRC Superintendent Shanita Wooten said. Seniors will be allowed an opportunity to pass by completing remote learning assignments and a final test on course materials up to March 13.

The school district will require only that students meet the state’s minimum of 22 credits for graduation.

For college planning, career readiness or other resources, parents can call the PSRC Student Services Support Hotline at 910-474-0401. The nonemergency hotline, managed by 47 operators, is in operation Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The school system on Wednesday suspended the rental of facilities and spaces such as playgrounds, tennis courts, stadiums, gymnasiums, weight rooms and parking lots.

“To slow the spread of the coronavirus and safeguard the well-being of our students and staff, the Public Schools of Robeson County has suspended normal operations until further notice,” a statement from the district reads in part.

The statement also reads in part, “These closures will reduce the potential for large gatherings and limited social distancing, while allowing for enhanced cleaning of PSRC facilities, amenities and public spaces. As soon as it is safe for staff, students and the entire community, we will provide sufficient notice prior to reopening our schools and facilities.”

Burnette https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Burnette-1.jpg Burnette Wooten https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Wooten-Shanita-1.jpg Wooten Two Hawk HVAC mechanic Aubrey Bullard, left, watches Wednesday as PSRC machine operator/welder Terry Evans installs a drainage line that will direct water away from the Janie C. Hargrave building and prevent flooding at the site of what is planned to be the Public Schools of Robeson County’s central office building. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Schoolsline-1.jpg Two Hawk HVAC mechanic Aubrey Bullard, left, watches Wednesday as PSRC machine operator/welder Terry Evans installs a drainage line that will direct water away from the Janie C. Hargrave building and prevent flooding at the site of what is planned to be the Public Schools of Robeson County’s central office building.

Will receive $928,920 to cover COVID-19 costs

Jessica Horne Staff writer