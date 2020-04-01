Red Springs police search for woman, son in wake of shooting

By: Staff report
RED SPRINGS — Police here are searching for a Red Springs woman and her son in the wake of a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Denise Brown Smith, 54, of 107 Dallas Ave., is charged with two counts of communicating threats and one count of felony conspiracy, according to the Red Springs Police Department. Allen Dwayne Brown, 24, of 1092 Johnson Road, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, conspiracy, and possession of firearm by felon.

“Officers have attempted to contact both Allen and his mother, but no contact has been made as of yet,” said Red Springs police Maj. Kimothy Monroe. “The public needs to be aware that Allen Brown is a convicted felon and considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.”

Smith and Brown were charged in relation to the Sunday shooting of 31-year-old Malcolm Jamal Ellerbe.

Officers received a call about 3 p.m. of a person shot at a residence located at 504 E. Eighth Ave., according to police department. Ellerbe was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower torso. He was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital where surgery was performed.

Updates on Ellerbe’s are not yet available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith or Brown should call 911 or the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454.

