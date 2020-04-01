LREMC establishes free internet hot spots

By: Staff report
PEMBROKE — A local utility company has established free Wi-Fi hot spots at its offices in Lumberton and Pembroke in an effort to help citizens dealing with school closures and difficulty accessing businesses and government programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In response to a request from the governor, we have been working the last two weeks to establish these connections for the citizens of our community,” said Carmen Dietrich, Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation president and CEO. “With the schools and many businesses in our area closed, individual’s access to the internet is even more critical now than ever before.”

The hot spot locations are at 6090 N.C. 711 in Pembroke and at 301 Bailey Road in Lumberton. These hot spots are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. No password is required. Users need only drive up and search for the LREMC_CARES network on their devices.

People can access the internet from any of the parking spaces in front of the Pembroke office. In Lumberton, a user would need to park in front of the building on the side with the kiosk.

“We are continuing to look for additional areas where we can establish this type of service to help our members and community,” Dietrich said. “As new locations are identified and we are able to connect, we will let everyone know.”

Deitrich said it is unclear how long these services will remain available.

“We plan to provide this service to our community until we are beyond this current crisis and things are back to a more normal state,” she said.

