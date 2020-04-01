Barbers, stylists ready for pandemic’s end so they can once more open shops

Blue Blue White White White White

LUMBERTON — Some local barbers and hairdressers are holding on to hope that when the stay-at-home order is over, their businesses will thrive again.

Barber shops and hair salons were among personal care and grooming venues closed by Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order of March 23 that added more restrictions to businesses effective March 25 at 5 p.m.

Shane Blue, a barber of 20 years, is remaining optimistic and taking time to make repairs to his barbershops in Lumberton and St. Pauls. The 38-year-old co-owner of Faderz Barbershop LLC employs 10 barbers.

“I do know when we get back to work, it will be a high demand for us,” Blue said of barbers and hairstylists. “I think we’ll bounce back.”

For now, Blue and his wife, Christy, are searching for grant funding to help absorb the loss of revenue.

The barbershops generate anywhere between $3,000 and 5,000 each month, Shane Blue said.

Blue said hurricanes Matthew and Florence helped prepare him for time out of work, but he’s unsure about his barbers.

“I always talk to all my barbers about putting money away,” he said.

Blue said he checks in with his barbers frequently and everyone seems to be doing well.

But, he’s unsure if they have saved enough money to sustain them in the long run, Blue said.

Making Waves Beauty Salon owner and hairstylist Joanie White said if stylists make house calls, they risk losing their licenses and incurring a $2,500 fine from the N.C. State Board of Cosmetic Art. Stylists who violate the governor’s order also face a Class 2 misdemeanor charge.

The 53-year-old stylist said she understands the governor’s order.

“I want to do my part,” she said.

And she will do her part even if it means losing money, White said.

Her salon in St. Pauls makes about $4,000 per month, but profits vary according to customers.

“We’ve really been hit because we’re self-employed,” she said.

She has registered for unemployment, White said.

“If that don’t come through, we have nothing,” she said. “Zero. Nothing.”

White said she is not considering taking out a small-business loan because her need is not that great. The salon is paid for, and she looks forward to lower utility bills that are a result of her business being shut down.

She and her niece and fellow hair stylist Alyson Thompson may be out of work, but she’s not out of hope yet, White said.

“I think we’ll be okay,” she said.

She is leaning on her faith to help her through these trying times.

“Lots of prayers,” White said. “Always lots of prayers.”

It is important for barbers and hair stylists to adhere to the governor’s order, said Lynda Elliott, executive director of the N.C. Cosmetic Arts Board.

It’s nearly impossible for stylists to engage in social distancing, which puts customers at risk for contracting the coronavirus, said Elliot, who described the job as “hands-on,” and taking place in close proximity to clients.

“What happens if you are the person that ends up spreading COVID-19 and individuals die because you weren’t adhering to that social distancing?” Elliot said. “I think people are not understanding what could happen or the severity of it.”

Shane Blue shared a few tips for customers who need a haircut while his barbershops are closed. Haircuts should be consistent, and the same length. Simple hairdos are the best.

“Don’t try to be superman,” Blue said. “Don’t try to do anything out of the ordinary.”

As of Wednesday evening, there were 1,584 cases of coronavirus, 204 people hospitalized and 10 deaths reported across the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Tests completed in the state totaled 26,243. Robeson County remains with three reported cases.

Blue https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Blue.jpg Blue White https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Joanie.jpg White White https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Joaniebw.jpg White

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]