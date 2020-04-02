Crime report

April 2, 2020 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Curtis Shannon, Shirley Street, Lumberton; Brandon Hunt, Traditional Drive, Maxton; and Chad Jones, Pine Log Road, Lumberton.

Debra Baxley reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a theft that occurred on McLean Road in Lumberton.