Golden LEAF Foundation awards $1.18 million to three projects in Robeson County

ROCKY MOUNT — More than a million dollars in grant money from the Golden LEAF Foundation will go toward three projects in Robeson County that are expected to generate jobs.

The funds were awarded through the Golden LEAF Community-Based Grants Initiative that distributes money from the Master Settlement Agreement, which committed tobacco manufacturers to pay tobacco-dependent areas in a bid to promote economic growth.

“Hats off to each of these entities and their staffs for a great job on their grant applications because they went a long way into getting these grants for some much-needed funds,” said Bo Biggs, Lumberton businessman and Golden LEAF Foundation board chairman. “Despite the COVID-19 issues, this is great news for the county, and now the money can be deployed for these projects.”

Southeastern Regional Medical Center’s Gibson Cancer Center, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Thomas Entrepreneurship HUB and Robeson Community College were beneficiaries of $1.18 million that was unanimously approved by the Golden LEAF’s board.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center was awarded $500,000 to support expansion of the Gibson Cancer Center. The money is dedicated specifically to the addition of a second linear accelerator to meet demands that exceed the current accelerator’s capacity. The addition of the second accelerator, plus its expansion, is expected to create 21 jobs.

“I want to thank the Golden LEAF Foundation for recognizing the need and the willingness to help Southeastern Health meet that need,” said Joann Anderson, Southeastern Health president and CEO. “Many people will be served through this generous offer.”

The UNCP Foundation was granted $480,000 to expand the business services offered through the Thomas Entrepreneurship HUB. Executive Director Thomas Hall said the funds are a timely award that will provide support for fledgling businesses during unstable times.

“This will be really important in helping us for recovery in the future,” Hall said. “The thing with the COVID-19 virus is the need is even more urgent to provide services and support to entrepreneurs and start-up businesses. This money is timely anyway, but with the virus it’s incredible critical to help us get resources.”

Hall also said the money will help the HUB increase its software and internet services for entrepreneurs and start-up businesses, and help the Sandhills Entrepreneurship Engagement Network connect entrepreneurs across the region to share best practices, collective events and resources.

The money will be used for access to the Sourcelink network, new personnel to support programs and events, and to support six entrepreneurs-in-residence, he said.

Robeson Community College was awarded $201,496 to upgrade the HVAC/Refrigeration training lab equipment in order to better align with modern machinery, according to information from Golden LEAF. Today’s HVAC/R systems and their components require skilled technicians who can adapt to changing, energy-saving, and green technology. The college also expects to increase the number of high school students participating in the program.

“There is a lot of need in the county from employers that need to hire quality trained HVAC technicians, and this will have train them for the job field,” Biggs said.

The Golden LEAF Foundation board approved three other grants.

Columbus County was awarded $500,000 to establish the Entrepreneurial and Business Development Center. Partner entities include UNCP, the Brian Hamilton Foundation and Fayetteville State.

Southeastern Community College in Whiteville will receive $500,000 to enhance simulation lab time available to students in the nursing program.

Through the foundation’s Disaster Recovery Grant Program, the board approved an increase of $56,816.77 to the Town of Bolton to support repair of stormwater infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Florence.

“This is good news for Robeson and Columbus counties, and I’m very thankful,” said Sen. Danny Britt Jr., who represents both counties. “The state had sufficient money set aside to aid in funding a disaster relief package after Florence. I’m also thankful for our continued good stewardship that will allow us to do the same in light of the recent crisis related to COVID-19. These awards are an additional ray of hope that we will recover after COVID-19 stronger than ever.

Grant money goes to 3 projects in county

Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

